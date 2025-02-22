Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Example Academy National, Ill. 58, Western Reserve Academy 56
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Cin. Walnut Hills 44, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 37
Division II=
Region 7=
Sunbury Big Walnut 48, Canal Winchester 38
Worthington Kilbourne 53, Mt. Vernon 41
Division VII=
Region 27=
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 59, Shekinah Christian 29
Region 28=
Delaware Christian 36, Cols. Wellington 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
