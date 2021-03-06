Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Tol. St. John's 41, Findlay 26
Division II=
Regional Final=
Shaker Hts. Laurel 54, Perry 31
Division III=
Region 9=
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 103, West Salem Northwestern 68
Creston Norwayne 49, Apple Creek Waynedale 47
New Middletown Spring. 63, Andover Pymatuning Valley 53
Youngs. Mooney 58, Atwater Waterloo 55, OT
Region 10=
Johnstown 58, Richwood N. Union 49
Region 11=
Beverly Ft. Frye 61, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41
Proctorville Fairland 56, Frankfort Adena 48
Wheelersburg 66, Sardinia Eastern Brown 59
Worthington Christian 50, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 25
Region 12=
Anna 60, Jamestown Greeneview 59
Spring. Shawnee 39, Cin. Summit Country Day 37
Division IV=
Region 13=
Bristol 74, Vienna Mathews 44
Lucas 38, Norwalk St. Paul 37
Richmond Hts. 67, Dalton 39
Warren JFK 77, McDonald 55
Region 14=
Antwerp 23, Tol. Christian 20
Carey 52, Tiffin Calvert 46
Columbus Grove 61, Ottoville 48
New Bremen 47, St. Henry 41
Region 15=
Berlin Hiland 48, Malvern 43
Cols. Grandview Hts. 57, Cols. Patriot Prep 40
Region 16=
Newark Cath. 72, Sugar Grove Berne Union 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/