Friday's Scores

Boy's Baseball
|OHSAA Baseball Championships
Regional Final
Division I
Region 1
Twinsburg 6, N. Can. Hoover 3
Region 2
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 2, Hilliard Bradley 0
Region 3
Perrysburg 8, Lakewood St. Edward 2
Region 4
Mason 3, Cin. Moeller 0
Division II
Region 5
Beloit W. Branch 2, Chagrin Falls Kenston 1
Region 6
Parma Padua 4, Napoleon 2
Region 7
Wintersville Indian Creek 7, Waverly 5
Region 8
Hamilton Badin 2, Plain City Jonathan Alder 0
Division III
Region 9
Apple Creek Waynedale 8, Perry 3
Region 10
Millbury Lake 6, Coldwater 2
Region 11
Minford 6, Portsmouth 5
Region 12
Heath 4, Cin. Christian 0
Division IV
Region 13
Jeromesville Hillsdale 3, Warren JFK 0
Region 14
Fort Recovery 5, Leipsic 1
Region 15
Berlin Hiland 18, Leesburg Fairfield 0
Region 16
Russia 12, Troy Christian 3
In Other News
1
Champaign deputy gets free from crashed cruiser, jumps into water to...
2
Southwest Ohio city considers ban on food trucks operating in same...
3
NEW DETAILS: One-car crash claims life of Ross student in Butler County
4
200 televisions removed from Paycor Stadium during renovations are...
5
Local teen who suffered cardiac arrest at school thanks lifesaving team