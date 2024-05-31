Friday's Scores

Boy's Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Regional Final

Division I

Region 1

Twinsburg 6, N. Can. Hoover 3

Region 2

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 2, Hilliard Bradley 0

Region 3

Perrysburg 8, Lakewood St. Edward 2

Region 4

Mason 3, Cin. Moeller 0

Division II

Region 5

Beloit W. Branch 2, Chagrin Falls Kenston 1

Region 6

Parma Padua 4, Napoleon 2

Region 7

Wintersville Indian Creek 7, Waverly 5

Region 8

Hamilton Badin 2, Plain City Jonathan Alder 0

Division III

Region 9

Apple Creek Waynedale 8, Perry 3

Region 10

Millbury Lake 6, Coldwater 2

Region 11

Minford 6, Portsmouth 5

Region 12

Heath 4, Cin. Christian 0

Division IV

Region 13

Jeromesville Hillsdale 3, Warren JFK 0

Region 14

Fort Recovery 5, Leipsic 1

Region 15

Berlin Hiland 18, Leesburg Fairfield 0

Region 16

Russia 12, Troy Christian 3

