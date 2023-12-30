Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcanum 60, Covington 57

Berlin Center Western Reserve 46, Hubbard 37

Boone, Fla. 50, Hilliard Darby 43

Bryan 48, Montpelier 19

Celina 53, Can. Heritage Christian 27

Cin. Gamble Montessori 55, Cin. Shroder 8

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 36, Norton 34

Cols. Upper Arlington 51, Bishop Watterson 43

Crestline 49, Sandusky St. Mary 36

Elyria Cath. 51, Bishop Hartley 35

Fairfield Christian 51, Cols. Patriot Prep 49

Geneva 51, Chardon NDCL 35

Greenfield McClain 29, Leesburg Fairfield 16

Greenwich S. Cent. 52, Monroeville 39

Grove City Cent. Crossing 46, Delaware Hayes 39

Hamilton Badin 55, Fairfield 46

Harrison 55, Morrow Little Miami 49

Legacy Christian 44, Day. Northridge 30

Leipsic 49, Delta 38

Lincoln County, Tenn. 51, Cin. Walnut Hills 30

Mansfield Sr. 58, Strasburg-Franklin 50

Marysville 86, Solon 51

Morris Catholic, N.J. 55, Pickerington Cent. 45

N. Can. Hoover 63, Tol. Rogers 47

New London 42, Collins Western Reserve 18

Peters Township, Pa. 62, Powell Olentangy Liberty 41

Richmond Hts. 72, Cle. VASJ 39

Shaker Hts. Laurel 53, Brunswick 40

Sherwood Fairview 63, Stryker 40

St. Henry 43, Ft. Recovery 21

Stow-Munroe Falls 51, Copley 31

Strongsville 72, Newark 50

Urbana 77, St. Paris Graham 61

Warren Howland 47, Louisville 28

Waynesburg Central, Pa. 43, N. Royalton 30

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 64, Liberty Center 36

Worthington Kilbourne 67, Walhalla, S.C. 62

Youngs. Boardman 29, Hilliard Davidson 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Man found dead in Springfield sewage drain
2
Man shot in head in Springfield last week died on Christmas Eve
3
New Chipotle in Lebanon opens this weekend, has limited-time menu item
4
Top Social Media Trends of 2023: Roman Empire, Grimace Shake, Keith Lee...
5
Cybersecurity incident means some in Ohio can’t cash lottery tickets
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top