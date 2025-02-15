Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 2=

Gahanna Lincoln 50, New Albany 41

Lancaster 49, Pickerington N. 45

Region 3=

Reynoldsburg 62, Hilliard Davidson 48

Division III=

Region 12=

Bellbrook 86, Xenia 18

Tipp City Tippecanoe 62, Franklin 27

Division IV=

Region 13=

Garfield Hts. Trinity 65, Ravenna 29

Lodi Cloverleaf 52, Youngs. Ursuline 51

Region 15=

Cols. Eastmoor 74, East 43

Plain City Jonathan Alder 58, Columbus International 56

Division V=

Region 18=

Amanda-Clearcreek 50, Marion Pleasant 37

Cols. Africentric 80, Cols. KIPP 1

Fredericktown 49, London Madison-Plains 29

Johnstown 63, Baltimore Liberty Union 38

Milford Center Fairbanks 48, Sparta Highland 30

Richwood N. Union 59, Galion Northmor 34

Utica 53, CSG 32

Division VII=

Region 28=

Millersport 54, Cols. Patriot Prep 45

OTHER=

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard, Mich. 48, Notre Dame Academy 31

Cols. Upper Arlington 47, Dublin Coffman 46

Hayes 89, Galloway Westland 45

Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 46, Christian Community School 34

Lewis Center Olentangy 58, Dublin Jerome 46

Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 41, Cincinnati Home School 38

Marysville 59, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 30

Ohio Deaf 33, Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, Pa. 26

Pickerington Cent. 77, Ashville Teays Valley 59

Portsmouth Notre Dame 50, Portsmouth Sciotoville 24

Sunbury Big Walnut 80, Dublin Scioto 74

Western Reserve Academy 64, Hudson 55

Worthington Kilbourne 59, Westerville N. 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

