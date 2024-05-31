Friday's Scores

Girls Softball
|OHSAA Softball Championships
State Semifinal
Division I
Austintown Fitch 10, Fairfield 0
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 2, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 0
Division II
Bryan 2, Circleville Logan Elm 1
Canfield 3, Spring. Kenton Ridge 0
