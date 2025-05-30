Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
PREP BASEBALL=

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division I=

Region 1=

Can. Glenoak 4, Cle. St Ignatius 3

Medina 3, Strongsville 2

Division IV=

Region 14=

Upper Sandusky 10, Galion 7

Region 16=

Bishop Fenwick 6, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 0

Division V=

Region 17=

Apple Creek Waynedale 13, Wickliffe 0

Youngs. Mooney 9, LaGrange Keystone 0

Division VI=

Region 21=

Independence 6, Dalton 2

Kirtland 12, Jeromesville Hillsdale 4

Region 22=

Bloomdale Elmwood 7, Kansas Lakota 3

Metamora Evergreen 10, Gibsonburg 6

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 7, Collins Western Reserve 1

Region 24=

Cin. Country Day 8, Troy Christian 0

Division VII=

Region 25=

Ashtabula St John 9, Atwater Waterloo 6

___

Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

