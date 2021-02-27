Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Akr. Hoban 65, N. Can. Hoover 45
Can. Glenoak 60, Green 53
Can. McKinley 48, Stow-Munroe Falls 39
Medina 52, Medina Highland 42
Region 2=
Olmsted Falls 35, Avon 32
Strongsville 53, N. Ridgeville 52
Region 3=
Newark 72, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 38
Division II=
Region 7=
McArthur Vinton County 58, Circleville 29
Thornville Sheridan 66, Vincent Warren 55
Region 8=
Day. Carroll 53, Cin. Summit Country Day 31
Germantown Valley View 62, Trotwood-Madison 50
Division III=
Region 10=
Cols. Africentric 58, Cardington-Lincoln 33
Region 12=
Worthington Christian 47, Baltimore Liberty Union 46
Division IV=
Region 15=
Sugar Grove Berne Union 59, Danville 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/