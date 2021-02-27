X

Friday's Scores

news | 31 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Akr. Hoban 65, N. Can. Hoover 45

Can. Glenoak 60, Green 53

Can. McKinley 48, Stow-Munroe Falls 39

Medina 52, Medina Highland 42

Region 2=

Olmsted Falls 35, Avon 32

Strongsville 53, N. Ridgeville 52

Region 3=

Newark 72, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 38

Division II=

Region 7=

McArthur Vinton County 58, Circleville 29

Thornville Sheridan 66, Vincent Warren 55

Region 8=

Day. Carroll 53, Cin. Summit Country Day 31

Germantown Valley View 62, Trotwood-Madison 50

Division III=

Region 10=

Cols. Africentric 58, Cardington-Lincoln 33

Region 12=

Worthington Christian 47, Baltimore Liberty Union 46

Division IV=

Region 15=

Sugar Grove Berne Union 59, Danville 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

