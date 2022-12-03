dayton-daily-news logo
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 55, Edgerton 40

Brunswick 59, Euclid 24

Chagrin Falls 44, Perry 40, OT

Cols. Upper Arlington 43, Hilliard Bradley 35

Cuyahoga Hts. 33, Burton Berkshire 18

Grove City 52, New Albany 42

Heath 45, Hebron Lakewood 29

Johnstown 44, Newark Cath. 32

Lewis Center Olentangy 41, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 30

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53, Pataskala Licking Hts. 31

Pettisville 45, Pioneer N. Central 20

Pickerington Cent. 51, Newark 46

Sugar Grove Berne Union 48, Zanesville Rosecrans 21

Tol. Christian 65, Tol. Ottawa Hills 13

Upper Sandusky 47, Bucyrus Wynford 31

W. Chester Lakota W. 54, Cin. Oak Hills 25

Wickliffe 43, Garfield Hts. Trinity 39

Youngs. East 47, Akr. North 4

Youngs. Liberty 58, Hudson 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

