Friday's Scores

|OHSAA Baseball Championships
Chagrin Falls Kenston 4, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 1
Grove City 2, Hilliard Darby 0
New Albany 9, Westerville North 2
Sylvania Northview 3, Cle. St. Ignatius 1
Cin. Moeller 5, Fairfield 0
Mason 4, Lebanon 3, 11 innings
Chardon 7, Louisville 3
Akr. Hoban 8, Tiffin Columbian 5, 9 innings
Cols. Hartley 5, Steubenville 0
Hamilton Badin 11, Delaware Buckeye Valley 1
Apple Creek Waynedale 8, Gates Mills Hawken 2
Milan Edison 3, Tol. Ottawa Hills 1
Baltimore Liberty Union 3, Proctorville Fairland 1
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 6, Spring. NE 3
Tiffin Calvert 9, Jeromesville Hillsdale 8
Van Wert Lincolnview 6, Antwerp 3
Newark Cath. 3, Berlin Hiland 2
Russia 7, Ft. Loramie 1
