dayton-daily-news logo
X

Friday's Scores

news
By by The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Boy's Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Regional Semifinal
Division I
Region 1

Regional Final

Chagrin Falls Kenston 4, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 1

Region 2
Regional Semifinal

Grove City 2, Hilliard Darby 0

New Albany 9, Westerville North 2

Region 3
Regional Final

Sylvania Northview 3, Cle. St. Ignatius 1

Region 4
Regional Final

Cin. Moeller 5, Fairfield 0

Mason 4, Lebanon 3, 11 innings

Division II
Region 5
Regional Final

Chardon 7, Louisville 3

Region 6
Regional Final

Akr. Hoban 8, Tiffin Columbian 5, 9 innings

Region 7
Regional Final

Cols. Hartley 5, Steubenville 0

Region 8
Regional Final

Hamilton Badin 11, Delaware Buckeye Valley 1

Division III
Region 9

Apple Creek Waynedale 8, Gates Mills Hawken 2

Region 10
Regional Final

Milan Edison 3, Tol. Ottawa Hills 1

Region 11
Regional Final

Baltimore Liberty Union 3, Proctorville Fairland 1

Region 12
Regional Final

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 6, Spring. NE 3

Division IV
Regional Final
Region 13

Tiffin Calvert 9, Jeromesville Hillsdale 8

Region 14
Regional Final

Van Wert Lincolnview 6, Antwerp 3

Region 15
Regional Final

Newark Cath. 3, Berlin Hiland 2

Region 16
Regional Final

Russia 7, Ft. Loramie 1

In Other News
1
Deadly Walmart shooting: Suspect’s bond reduced to $900K
2
Ford’s Garage restaurant considers Liberty Twp. in expansion plans
3
Middletown police step up patrols, make arrests after this week’s spike...
4
Xavier University launches new scholarship for alumni
5
Introducer of school gun training bill believes it will ‘protect...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top