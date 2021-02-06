Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Coventry 56, Mogadore Field 33
Akr. Hoban 69, Cle. Benedictine 64
Amherst Steele 65, Berea-Midpark 45
Anna 56, Russia 48
Antwerp 36, Defiance Tinora 25
Archbold 67, Metamora Evergreen 22
Arlington 63, Arcadia 28
Ashland 62, Mansfield Madison 42
Attica Seneca E. 60, Bucyrus 51
Atwater Waterloo 62, Lowellville 38
Avon 47, N. Olmsted 46
Barnesville 67, Martins Ferry 65
Batavia 63, Wilmington 58
Belmont Union Local 55, Rayland Buckeye 33
Beloit W. Branch 56, Carrollton 43
Bishop Fenwick 63, Day. Chaminade Julienne 52
Bishop Watterson 61, Bishop Ready 60
Bloom-Carroll 55, Ashville Teays Valley 38
Botkins 57, Sidney Fairlawn 42
Bristol 64, Ashtabula Edgewood 38
Brunswick 91, Strongsville 51
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 58, Wintersville Indian Creek 40
Caldwell 72, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 68
Can. McKinley 63, Massillon Jackson 52
Can. South 55, Salem 47
Canfield S. Range 70, Steubenville 53
Carey 54, Sycamore Mohawk 46
Carlisle 73, New Lebanon Dixie 59
Castalia Margaretta 46, Port Clinton 44
Cedarville 56, Jamestown Greeneview 44
Centerburg 54, Cardington-Lincoln 47
Centerville 70, Kettering Fairmont 37
Chagrin Falls Kenston 70, Eastlake North 58
Chardon 89, Painesville Riverside 76
Chillicothe Huntington 32, Williamsport Westfall 28
Christian Community School 90, Cornerstone Christian 60
Cin. Madeira 60, Reading 52
Cin. Moeller 56, Cin. Elder 45
Cin. St. Xavier 65, Cin. La Salle 59
Cin. Taft 67, Cin. Hughes 45
Cle. Hts. 66, Lorain 55
Cle. St. Ignatius 52, Lakewood St. Edward 44
Clyde 87, Bellevue 58
Coldwater 49, Rockford Parkway 47
Collins Western Reserve 56, Greenwich S. Cent. 53
Cols. Africentric 40, Cols. Briggs 30
Cols. Beechcroft 64, Cols. Mifflin 51
Cols. Independence 71, West 52
Cols. St. Charles 53, Cols. DeSales 52
Cols. Walnut Ridge 64, Cols. Marion-Franklin 53
Columbiana Crestview 51, Newton Falls 47
Columbus Grove 75, Delphos Jefferson 49
Conneaut 52, Seneca, Pa. 48
Convoy Crestview 56, Van Wert Lincolnview 40
Cory-Rawson 34, Pandora-Gilboa 26
Covington 47, Ansonia 46
Crestline 65, Mansfield St. Peter's 35
Creston Norwayne 57, Apple Creek Waynedale 43
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 39, Navarre Fairless 38
Dalton 63, Smithville 35
Day. Christian 61, Day. Miami Valley 40
Dola Hardin Northern 41, Marion Elgin 36
Dover 51, Cambridge 40
Dublin Jerome 60, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 58
East 56, Cols. Centennial 55
Edgerton 43, Hicksville 42
Elmore Woodmore 58, Genoa Area 53
Euclid 79, Kirtland 72
Fairfield 59, Cin. Oak Hills 52
Fairfield Christian 63, Grove City Christian 59
Fairview 53, Parma Hts. Holy Name 52
Findlay Liberty-Benton 56, Leipsic 45
Fredericktown 54, Galion Northmor 35
Ft. Loramie 65, Houston 22
Gates Mills Gilmour 52, Chardon NDCL 48
Georgetown 62, Williamsburg 41
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 54, Sugarcreek Garaway 46
Green 58, Can. Glenoak 52
Hartville Lake Center Christian 57, Ravenna SE 54
Haviland Wayne Trace 61, Holgate 36
Heath 63, Newark Cath. 31
Hilliard Bradley 63, Powell Olentangy Liberty 49
Howard E. Knox 52, Mt. Gilead 46
Huron 50, Oak Harbor 41
Ironton 52, Portsmouth 38
Johnstown 56, Day. Northridge 31
Kalida 32, Miller City 21
Kettering Alter 65, Day. Carroll 64
LaGrange Keystone 75, Columbia Station Columbia 47
Lancaster Fairfield Union 43, Hamilton 33
Legacy Christian 69, Franklin Middletown Christian 54
Lewis Center Olentangy 55, Hilliard Darby 47
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 61, Cols. Upper Arlington 39
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 70, Cin. Colerain 38
Lima Shawnee 74, Kenton 46
Lisbon David Anderson 60, Hanoverton United 50
Lucas 54, Loudonville 46
Lyndhurst Brush 80, Mayfield 52
Malvern 86, Lore City Buckeye Trail 34
Maumee 56, Holland Springfield 41
Medina Highland 50, Hudson 48, OT
Mentor 99, Willoughby S. 62
Miamisburg 58, Beavercreek 45
Milford 66, Cin. Winton Woods 50
Mineral Ridge 69, McDonald 54
Minster 48, Ft. Recovery 45
Monroeville 72, Ashland Crestview 58
Montpelier 57, W. Unity Hilltop 28
Mt. Vernon 58, Wooster 55
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 46, Berlin Center Western Reserve 42
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 83, Bucyrus Wynford 38
New Albany 72, Galloway Westland 58
New Bremen 46, Maria Stein Marion Local 42
New Madison Tri-Village 62, Casstown Miami E. 40
Newark 74, Grove City Cent. Crossing 35
Norwalk 53, Sandusky 35
Norwalk St. Paul 75, Ashland Mapleton 46
Oberlin 74, Lorain Clearview 55
Old Fort 103, Lakeside Danbury 39
Olmsted Falls 60, Grafton Midview 43
Ottawa-Glandorf 71, Defiance 53
Ottoville 69, Continental 36
Parma Normandy 61, Elyria Cath. 44
Pataskala Licking Hts. 83, Zanesville 37
Peebles 67, Leesburg Fairfield 60
Peninsula Woodridge 69, Lodi Cloverleaf 46
Pickerington Cent. 90, Groveport-Madison 60
Pickerington N. 58, Grove City 47
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 45, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 36
Plain City Jonathan Alder 45, Spring. Shawnee 44
Portsmouth W. 58, Beaver Eastern 39
Ravenna 51, Akr. Springfield 48
Reynoldsburg 66, Lancaster 35
Richmond Hts. 71, Cuyahoga Hts. 35
Richwood N. Union 85, Lewistown Indian Lake 66
Rocky River Lutheran W. 57, Independence 51
Rossford 58, Pemberville Eastwood 34
S. Webster 58, Oak Hill 34
Salineville Southern 60, Columbiana 46
Sarahsville Shenandoah 46, Shadyside 43
Sardinia Eastern Brown 74, W. Union 41
Seaman N. Adams 61, Lynchburg-Clay 53
Shaker Hts. 79, Warrensville Hts. 72
Shekinah Christian 62, Delaware Christian 57
Shelby 69, Tiffin Calvert 65
Sherwood Fairview 53, Defiance Ayersville 46
Sidney 62, Vandalia Butler 39
Sidney Lehman 48, Lima Temple Christian 24
South 36, Cols. Eastmoor 33
Sparta Highland 67, Danville 44
Spencerville 37, Ada 36
Springfield 59, Huber Hts. Wayne 57
St. Clairsville 68, Hannibal River 57
St. Henry 54, New Knoxville 41
St. Marys Memorial 71, Lima Bath 49
Struthers 70, Hubbard 39
Swanton 51, Delta 19
Thomas Worthington 62, Marysville 56
Thornville Sheridan 75, Dresden Tri-Valley 41
Tiffin Columbian 62, Vermilion 54
Tol. St. Francis 68, Oregon Clay 57
Tontogany Otsego 61, Fostoria 57
Uhrichsville Claymont 70, Richmond Edison 23
Upper Sandusky 66, Morral Ridgedale 26
Utica 64, Hebron Lakewood 37
Van Wert 72, Elida 44
Vanlue 77, N. Baltimore 72
Versailles 66, Delphos St. John's 57
Vincent Warren 54, New Philadelphia 37
W. Chester Lakota W. 67, Middletown 54
W. Jefferson 70, N. Lewisburg Triad 48
Wadsworth 62, Barberton 50
Wapakoneta 41, Celina 40
Warren Champion 52, Brookfield 39
Warren JFK 58, Andover Pymatuning Valley 51
Warren Lordstown 61, Kinsman Badger 44
Wauseon 48, Hamler Patrick Henry 25
Waverly 57, Wheelersburg 47, OT
Wellsville 59, Youngs. Valley Christian 49
West Salem Northwestern 75, Jeromesville Hillsdale 65
Westerville Cent. 65, Gahanna Lincoln 64
Westlake 69, N. Ridgeville 49
Willard 81, Milan Edison 48
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 80, Franklin Furnace Green 79
Wooster Triway 46, Canal Fulton Northwest 31
Worthington Kilbourne 90, Cols. Franklin Hts. 45
Youngs. Boardman 58, Warren Harding 33
Zanesville Maysville 63, New Concord John Glenn 57
Zanesville Rosecrans 71, Millersport 66
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 65, Berlin Hiland 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Plymouth vs. New London, ppd.
Pomeroy Meigs vs. McArthur Vinton County, ppd.
