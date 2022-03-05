Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Final=
Division I=
Reynoldsburg 56, Dublin Coffman 47
Division II=
Bishop Hartley 42, Shelby 31
Kettering Alter 45, Hamilton Badin 35
Norton 44, Salem 27
Thornville Sheridan 55, Vincent Warren 30
Division III=
Worthington Christian 46, Ottawa-Glandorf 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
