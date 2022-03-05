Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Final=

Division I=

Reynoldsburg 56, Dublin Coffman 47

Division II=

Bishop Hartley 42, Shelby 31

Kettering Alter 45, Hamilton Badin 35

Norton 44, Salem 27

Thornville Sheridan 55, Vincent Warren 30

Division III=

Worthington Christian 46, Ottawa-Glandorf 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Land of Illusion contests federal lawsuit dismissal
2
Butler County auditor says he is being punished for challenging...
3
Medical helicopter called to crash between motorcycle, car in Clark...
4
Tecumseh teacher in alleged altercation with student disciplined...
5
New trial for New Carlisle teen convicted as adult in deadly stabbing...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top