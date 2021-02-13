X

Friday's Scores

news | Updated 23 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 56, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 54, OT

Ashville Teays Valley 85, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 30

Baltimore Liberty Union 33, Bloom-Carroll 31

Chillicothe Huntington 59, Piketon 56

Circleville 50, Lancaster Fairfield Union 45

Collins Western Reserve 22, New London 21

Hilliard Bradley 53, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 28

Hudson WRA 44, Mantua Crestwood 38

Martins Ferry 69, Barnesville 35

Miller City 67, Ft. Jennings 41

Monroe 53, Cin. West Clermont 33

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 72, Morral Ridgedale 25

Peninsula Woodridge 53, Lodi Cloverleaf 50

St. Clairsville 27, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 19

Sunbury Big Walnut 41, Dublin Scioto 37

Worthington Christian 78, Belmont Union Local 62

Zanesville 51, Lancaster 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.