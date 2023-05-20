Friday's Scores

BreakingNews
Police searching for missing 59-year-old man last seen Saturday
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championshipsn

Division II

Bryan 6, Lima Bath 0

Maumee 6, Tontogany Otsego 5

Ontario 5, Clyde 0

Region 8n

Marengo Highland 5, Plain City Jonathan Alder 3

Division III

Region 10

Defiance Tinora 14, Pemberville Eastwood 4

Johnstown 1, Howard E. Knox 0

Region 11

Frankfort Adena at S. Webster, ppd. to May 22.

Portsmouth W. at Ironton, ppd. to May 21.

Wheelersburg at Wellston, ppd. to May 21.

Region 12

West Jefferson 9, Richwood N. Union 1

Division IV

Region 15

Manchester at Willow Wood Symmes Valley, ppd. to May 22.

Newark Cath. 13, Danville 2

Portsmouth Notre Dame at Racine Southern, ppd. to May 22.

