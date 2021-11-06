dayton-daily-news logo
Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=

Mineral Ridge 33, Atwater Waterloo 30

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Can. McKinley 62, Massillon Jackson 28

Cle. St. Ignatius 42, Stow-Munroe Falls 12

Lakewood St. Edward 56, Berea-Midpark 14

Medina 45, Cle. Hts. 14

Region 2=

Findlay 38, Dublin Coffman 8

Marysville 42, Perrysburg 6

Springfield 34, Dublin Jerome 0

Tol. Whitmer 42, Centerville 31

Region 3=

Cols. Upper Arlington 31, Reynoldsburg 12

New Albany 49, Hilliard Darby 26

Pickerington Cent. 28, Hilliard Bradley 10

Pickerington N. 20, Gahanna Lincoln 14

Region 4=

Cin. Moeller 35, Fairfield 7

Cin. Princeton 37, Cin. Sycamore 35

Cin. St. Xavier 42, Cin. Elder 7

W. Chester Lakota W. 49, Milford 14

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Hoban 48, Austintown Fitch 28

Cle. Benedictine 31, Painesville Riverside 12

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 23, Hudson 14

Macedonia Nordonia 42, Willoughby S. 17

Region 6=

Avon 52, Fremont Ross 26

Medina Highland 38, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 14

Olmsted Falls 41, Barberton 7

Tol. Cent. Cath. 54, Tol. St. John's 0

Region 7=

Green 14, N. Can. Hoover 10

Massillon 50, Westerville S. 19

Sunbury Big Walnut 38, Canal Winchester 7

Wooster 20, Dublin Scioto 10

Region 8=

Cin. La Salle 45, Cin. Anderson 21

Cin. Winton Woods 31, Kings Mills Kings 21

Piqua 17, Cin. Withrow 13

Trenton Edgewood 52, Riverside Stebbins 15

Division III=

Region 9=

Canfield 21, Hubbard 7

Chagrin Falls Kenston 49, Steubenville 42

Chardon 63, Streetsboro 7

Dover 43, Aurora 42, OT

Region 10=

Millersburg W. Holmes 28, Tiffin Columbian 25

Parma Hts. Holy Name 28, Norton 0

Parma Padua 13, Mansfield Sr. 10

Rocky River 32, Medina Buckeye 15

Region 11=

Granville 19, Cols. DeSales 13

Jackson 17, Cols. Eastmoor 6

London 24, Bishop Hartley 17

Mt. Orab Western Brown 50, Bellefontaine 20

Region 12=

Bellbrook 42, Wapakoneta 35

Hamilton Badin 17, Lima Shawnee 0

St. Marys Memorial 24, Day. Chaminade Julienne 21

Tipp City Tippecanoe 37, Kettering Alter 28

Division IV=

Region 13=

Beloit W. Branch 33, Poland Seminary 21

Cle. Glenville 34, Cle. VASJ 13

Perry 42, Girard 22

Youngs. Ursuline 54, Salem 35

Region 14=

Clyde 42, Shelby 35, 2OT

Port Clinton 44, LaGrange Keystone 13

Sandusky Perkins 28, Milan Edison 0

Van Wert 53, Wauseon 20

Region 15=

Bloom-Carroll 31, Sparta Highland 3

Byesville Meadowbrook 28, New Concord John Glenn 21

Heath 41, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 20

St. Clairsville 38, Carrollton 9

Region 16=

Cin. McNicholas 49, Bethel-Tate 13

Cin. Wyoming 30, St. Paris Graham 6

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49, Waverly 28

Eaton 13, Milton-Union 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

