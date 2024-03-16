Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Championships=

Regional Final=

Division I=

Cle. St Ignatius 46, Brunswick 43

Division IV=

Berlin Hiland 48, S. Webster 45, OT

Lima Cent. Cath. 63, Tol. Christian 60

Richmond Hts. 95, Warren JFK 61

Russia 56, Troy Christian 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
‘Lakeview’s gone.’ Indian Lake community devastated by EF-3 tornado...
2
Indian Lake tornado survivor: ‘All hell broke loose’
3
Former Fairfield AD dies in 4-vehicle crash on I-75 in Sharonville
4
Kroger-Albertsons deal could change how mergers are evaluated
5
Fitton Center to host Reds legend in ‘An Evening with Marty Brennaman’
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top