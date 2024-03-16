Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Championships=
Regional Final=
Division I=
Cle. St Ignatius 46, Brunswick 43
Division IV=
Berlin Hiland 48, S. Webster 45, OT
Lima Cent. Cath. 63, Tol. Christian 60
Richmond Hts. 95, Warren JFK 61
Russia 56, Troy Christian 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
