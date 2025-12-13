Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 48, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 43
Akr. Hoban 85, Pittsburgh North Catholic, Pa. 75
Alliance 57, Carrollton 47
Amherst Steele 73, Berea-Midpark 68
Anna 65, Houston 26
Arlington 61, Vanlue 17
Avon Lake 52, Grafton Midview 40
Batavia 70, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 35
Bedford 51, Warrensville Hts. 47, OT
Bellbrook 60, Franklin 53
Berlin Hiland 61, Sugarcreek Garaway 21
Bethel-Tate 71, Felicity-Franklin 57
Bishop Ready 47, Worthington Christian 29
Bloomdale Elmwood 63, McComb 46
Botkins 63, Sidney Fairlawn 33
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 58, Stow-Munroe Falls 22
Brookville 52, Waynesville 49
Brunswick 69, Lorain 53
Byesville Meadowbrook 49, Warsaw River View 36
Cambridge 56, Barnesville 26
Camden Preble Shawnee 41, Arcanum 35
Can. McKinley 46, Uniontown Lake 39
Canfield S. Range 50, Cortland Lakeview 42
Cedarville 70, Spring. Greenon 33
Centerville 65, Springfield 59
Chillicothe 52, Greenfield McClain 38
Chillicothe Huntington 53, Piketon 30
Chillicothe Unioto 64, Williamsport Westfall 42
Chillicothe Zane Trace 50, Southeastern 37
Cin. McNicholas 64, Bishop Fenwick 52
Cin. Mt Healthy 55, Purcell Marian 51
Cin. N. College Hill 86, Lockland 45
Cin. Oak Hills 67, Cin. Colerain 34
Cin. Oyler 59, Cin. Gamble Montessori 54
Cin. Princeton 55, Cin. Sycamore 41
Clayton Northmont 66, Beavercreek 41
Cle. John Marshall 70, Bard Early College 49
Cle. Rhodes 100, Cle. E. Tech 62
Coldwater 50, New Knoxville 35
Collins Western Reserve 81, Ashland Mapleton 38
Cols. Africentric 75, Cols. Independence 44
Cols. Beechcroft 73, Cols. Whetstone 51
Cols. Centennial 65, Cols. Northland 61
Cols. Grandview Hts. 68, Cols. Bexley 65
Cols. Linden-McKinley 50, Cols. Mifflin 48
Cols. Walnut Ridge 91, Cols. Briggs 51
Columbia Station Columbia 48, Oberlin Firelands 39
Columbiana 76, Leetonia 36
Columbus Grove 68, Tiffin Calvert 57
Columbus South 64, Cols. Eastmoor 61
Copley 64, Kent Roosevelt 42
Cortland Maplewood 60, Kinsman Badger 48
Creston Norwayne 62, Apple Creek Waynedale 40
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 64, Mentor Lake Cath. 40
Day. Chaminade Julienne 56, Day. Carroll 51
Day. Christian 52, Middletown Madison 48
Delaware Christian 45, Marion Elgin 33
Delphos Jefferson 39, Bluffton 38
Delphos St John's 64, Minster 44
Delta 55, Defiance Ayersville 54
Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 50, Tol. Cent. Cath. 42
Dover 52, Ashland 46
Doylestown Chippewa 68, Rittman 54
Dresden Tri-Valley 63, Coshocton 48
Dublin Jerome 59, Hilliard Darby 54
E. Can. 46, Bowerston Conotton Valley 41
E. Liverpool 46, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 41
East 75, Columbus International 36
Elmore Woodmore 66, Lakeside Danbury 49
Elyria Cath. 92, Parma Hts. Holy Name 65
Euclid 78, Mentor 65
Fairport Harbor Harding 93, Middlefield Cardinal 47
Findlay Liberty-Benton 60, Leipsic 26
Frankfort Adena 52, Bainbridge Paint Valley 45
Fredericktown 73, Canal Winchester Harvest 60
Ft. Jennings 58, Ottoville 50
Gahanna Cols. Academy 53, Delaware Buckeye Valley 28
Gates Mills Gilmour 61, Hunting Valley University 56
Genoa 83, Fostoria 43
Genoa Christian 92, Liberty Christian Academy 22
Germantown Valley View 66, Carlisle 64, OT
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 62, Hebron Lakewood 25
Goshen 70, New Richmond 23
Grove City 66, Westerville Cent. 55
Groveport-Madison 62, Lancaster 55
Hamilton Ross 45, Oxford Talawanda 29
Hannibal River 66, Sarahsville Shenandoah 43
Hanoverton United 61, E. Palestine 56
Hilliard Bradley 69, Hilliard Davidson 39
Jackson 55, Washington C.H. 44
Jackson Center 46, Russia 39
Kansas Lakota 46, New Riegel 41
Kettering Alter 61, Hamilton Badin 58
Kettering Fairmont 48, Springboro 40
Kidron Cent. Christian 59, Crestline 52
LaGrange Keystone 82, Lorain Clearview 45
Lakewood 65, Medina Buckeye 61
Lebanon 73, Cin. West Clermont 65
Lexington 65, Wooster 47
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 53, Middletown 34
Lima 94, Tol. Waite 17
Lima Bath 60, St Marys 36
Lima Shawnee 97, Kenton 39
Lima Temple Christian 64, Cory-Rawson 38
Lisbon David Anderson 64, Wellsville 53
Lucasville Valley 62, Crown City S. Gallia 34
Magnolia Sandy Valley 60, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 43
Malvern 60, Lore City Buckeye Trail 50
Mansfield 62, New Philadelphia 52
Mansfield Christian 49, Mansfield St. Peter's 47
Maple Hts. 69, E. Cle. Shaw 51
Maria Stein Marion Local 53, Ft. Recovery 39
Martins Ferry 60, Belmont Union Local 43
Mason 42, Fairfield 39
Massillon Perry 60, Can. Glenoak 55
Massillon Washington 78, Green 60
Mayfield 78, Orange 54
McConnelsville Morgan 45, New Lexington 35
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 76, N. Baltimore 56
Medina 53, Strongsville 31
Milford (OH) 55, Cin. Anderson 45
Milford Center Fairbanks 47, Mechanicsburg 27
Millbury Lake 52, Oak Harbor 43
Minford 64, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 50
Mogadore 55, Warren JFK 44
Monroe 59, Trenton Edgewood 53
Monroeville 57, Norwalk St Paul 47
Morgan 68, Cle. JFK 37
Morral Ridgedale 72, Lima Perry 54
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 46, Waynesfield-Goshen 43
N. Can. Hoover 65, Massillon Jackson 56
New Albany 45, Gahanna Lincoln 35
New Carlisle Tecumseh 55, London 52
New Concord John Glenn 66, Zanesville W. Muskingum 55
New Lebanon Dixie 68, Ansonia 55
New London 63, Ashland Crestview 53
New Madison Tri-Village 80, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 18
New Paris National Trail 52, Bradford 31
Newark 69, Logan 27
Northwood 66, Fremont St. Joseph 28
Norwood 85, Hamilton New Miami 32
Olmsted Falls 76, Elyria 63
Orrville 54, Canal Fulton Northwest 52
Orwell Grand Valley 63, Andover Pymatuning Valley 53
Ottawa-Glandorf 40, Defiance 38
Peebles 71, Mowrystown Whiteoak 54
Pemberville Eastwood 57, Rossford 38
Peninsula Woodridge 72, Streetsboro 54
Pickerington North 65, Grove City Cent. Crossing 58
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 46, Union City Mississinawa Valley 44
Plymouth 88, Greenwich S. Cent. 56
Poland Seminary 63, Hubbard 58
Pomeroy Meigs 65, Vincent Warren 58
Portsmouth Notre Dame 69, New Boston Glenwood 32
Portsmouth W. 71, Beaver Eastern 67, 2OT
Powell Olentangy Liberty 54, Cols. Upper Arlington 51
Reynoldsburg 77, Ashville Teays Valley 62
Richwood N. Union 65, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 44
S. Webster 55, Oak Hill 33
Sandusky 65, Tol. Scott 40
Sandusky St. Mary 71, Gibsonburg 65
Sheffield Brookside 96, Oberlin 70
Sherwood Fairview 63, Continental 38
Sidney Lehman 41, Casstown Miami E. 31
Smithville 64, Dalton 30
Spencerville 65, Convoy Crestview 39
Spring. NW 40, Spring. Shawnee 37
St Clairsville 68, Bellaire 25
Steubenville 57, Marietta 29
Sullivan Black River 49, Wellington 40
Sunbury Big Walnut 83, Westerville S. 73
Tallmadge 63, Richfield Revere 42
Thornville Sheridan 69, Crooksville 33
Tipp City Bethel 54, Covington 33
Tol. Start 85, Tol. Bowsher 51
Toledo St John's Jesuit 61, Tol. St. Francis 37
Tontogany Otsego 58, Maumee 42
Toronto 68, Richmond Edison 47
Troy Christian 66, Milton-Union 22
Uhrichsville Claymont 51, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 50
Van Buren 53, Arcadia 50
Van Wert 61, Elida 36
Van Wert Lincolnview 61, Lima Cent. Cath. 45
Vandalia Butler 58, Troy 53
Versailles 68, Rockford Parkway 46
W. Chester Lakota W. 82, Hamilton 61
W. Jefferson 57, N. Lewisburg Triad 43
Wapakoneta 48, Celina 36
Warren Harding 55, Youngs. Ursuline 52
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 68, Hillsboro 51
Waterford 51, Glouster Trimble 46, OT
Wauseon 57, Edgerton 32
Westerville N. 62, Hayes 23
Westlake 62, Rocky River 44
Williamsburg 70, Blanchester 29
Windham 53, Warren Lordstown 48
Wooster Christian 73, Kingsway Christian 63
Xenia 63, Greenville 43
Youngs. Mooney 42, Louisville Aquinas 34
Zanesville Maysville 77, Philo 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Manchester vs. Leesburg Fairfield, ppd.
