Breaking: Fatal crash in Kettering at major intersection: 1 dead, others hurt

Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
13 hours ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 48, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 43

Akr. Hoban 85, Pittsburgh North Catholic, Pa. 75

Alliance 57, Carrollton 47

Amherst Steele 73, Berea-Midpark 68

Anna 65, Houston 26

Arlington 61, Vanlue 17

Avon Lake 52, Grafton Midview 40

Batavia 70, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 35

Bedford 51, Warrensville Hts. 47, OT

Bellbrook 60, Franklin 53

Berlin Hiland 61, Sugarcreek Garaway 21

Bethel-Tate 71, Felicity-Franklin 57

Bishop Ready 47, Worthington Christian 29

Bloomdale Elmwood 63, McComb 46

Botkins 63, Sidney Fairlawn 33

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 58, Stow-Munroe Falls 22

Brookville 52, Waynesville 49

Brunswick 69, Lorain 53

Byesville Meadowbrook 49, Warsaw River View 36

Cambridge 56, Barnesville 26

Camden Preble Shawnee 41, Arcanum 35

Can. McKinley 46, Uniontown Lake 39

Canfield S. Range 50, Cortland Lakeview 42

Cedarville 70, Spring. Greenon 33

Centerville 65, Springfield 59

Chillicothe 52, Greenfield McClain 38

Chillicothe Huntington 53, Piketon 30

Chillicothe Unioto 64, Williamsport Westfall 42

Chillicothe Zane Trace 50, Southeastern 37

Cin. McNicholas 64, Bishop Fenwick 52

Cin. Mt Healthy 55, Purcell Marian 51

Cin. N. College Hill 86, Lockland 45

Cin. Oak Hills 67, Cin. Colerain 34

Cin. Oyler 59, Cin. Gamble Montessori 54

Cin. Princeton 55, Cin. Sycamore 41

Clayton Northmont 66, Beavercreek 41

Cle. John Marshall 70, Bard Early College 49

Cle. Rhodes 100, Cle. E. Tech 62

Coldwater 50, New Knoxville 35

Collins Western Reserve 81, Ashland Mapleton 38

Cols. Africentric 75, Cols. Independence 44

Cols. Beechcroft 73, Cols. Whetstone 51

Cols. Centennial 65, Cols. Northland 61

Cols. Grandview Hts. 68, Cols. Bexley 65

Cols. Linden-McKinley 50, Cols. Mifflin 48

Cols. Walnut Ridge 91, Cols. Briggs 51

Columbia Station Columbia 48, Oberlin Firelands 39

Columbiana 76, Leetonia 36

Columbus Grove 68, Tiffin Calvert 57

Columbus South 64, Cols. Eastmoor 61

Copley 64, Kent Roosevelt 42

Cortland Maplewood 60, Kinsman Badger 48

Creston Norwayne 62, Apple Creek Waynedale 40

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 64, Mentor Lake Cath. 40

Day. Chaminade Julienne 56, Day. Carroll 51

Day. Christian 52, Middletown Madison 48

Delaware Christian 45, Marion Elgin 33

Delphos Jefferson 39, Bluffton 38

Delphos St John's 64, Minster 44

Delta 55, Defiance Ayersville 54

Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 50, Tol. Cent. Cath. 42

Dover 52, Ashland 46

Doylestown Chippewa 68, Rittman 54

Dresden Tri-Valley 63, Coshocton 48

Dublin Jerome 59, Hilliard Darby 54

E. Can. 46, Bowerston Conotton Valley 41

E. Liverpool 46, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 41

East 75, Columbus International 36

Elmore Woodmore 66, Lakeside Danbury 49

Elyria Cath. 92, Parma Hts. Holy Name 65

Euclid 78, Mentor 65

Fairport Harbor Harding 93, Middlefield Cardinal 47

Findlay Liberty-Benton 60, Leipsic 26

Frankfort Adena 52, Bainbridge Paint Valley 45

Fredericktown 73, Canal Winchester Harvest 60

Ft. Jennings 58, Ottoville 50

Gahanna Cols. Academy 53, Delaware Buckeye Valley 28

Gates Mills Gilmour 61, Hunting Valley University 56

Genoa 83, Fostoria 43

Genoa Christian 92, Liberty Christian Academy 22

Germantown Valley View 66, Carlisle 64, OT

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 62, Hebron Lakewood 25

Goshen 70, New Richmond 23

Grove City 66, Westerville Cent. 55

Groveport-Madison 62, Lancaster 55

Hamilton Ross 45, Oxford Talawanda 29

Hannibal River 66, Sarahsville Shenandoah 43

Hanoverton United 61, E. Palestine 56

Hilliard Bradley 69, Hilliard Davidson 39

Jackson 55, Washington C.H. 44

Jackson Center 46, Russia 39

Kansas Lakota 46, New Riegel 41

Kettering Alter 61, Hamilton Badin 58

Kettering Fairmont 48, Springboro 40

Kidron Cent. Christian 59, Crestline 52

LaGrange Keystone 82, Lorain Clearview 45

Lakewood 65, Medina Buckeye 61

Lebanon 73, Cin. West Clermont 65

Lexington 65, Wooster 47

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 53, Middletown 34

Lima 94, Tol. Waite 17

Lima Bath 60, St Marys 36

Lima Shawnee 97, Kenton 39

Lima Temple Christian 64, Cory-Rawson 38

Lisbon David Anderson 64, Wellsville 53

Lucasville Valley 62, Crown City S. Gallia 34

Magnolia Sandy Valley 60, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 43

Malvern 60, Lore City Buckeye Trail 50

Mansfield 62, New Philadelphia 52

Mansfield Christian 49, Mansfield St. Peter's 47

Maple Hts. 69, E. Cle. Shaw 51

Maria Stein Marion Local 53, Ft. Recovery 39

Martins Ferry 60, Belmont Union Local 43

Mason 42, Fairfield 39

Massillon Perry 60, Can. Glenoak 55

Massillon Washington 78, Green 60

Mayfield 78, Orange 54

McConnelsville Morgan 45, New Lexington 35

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 76, N. Baltimore 56

Medina 53, Strongsville 31

Milford (OH) 55, Cin. Anderson 45

Milford Center Fairbanks 47, Mechanicsburg 27

Millbury Lake 52, Oak Harbor 43

Minford 64, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 50

Mogadore 55, Warren JFK 44

Monroe 59, Trenton Edgewood 53

Monroeville 57, Norwalk St Paul 47

Morgan 68, Cle. JFK 37

Morral Ridgedale 72, Lima Perry 54

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 46, Waynesfield-Goshen 43

N. Can. Hoover 65, Massillon Jackson 56

New Albany 45, Gahanna Lincoln 35

New Carlisle Tecumseh 55, London 52

New Concord John Glenn 66, Zanesville W. Muskingum 55

New Lebanon Dixie 68, Ansonia 55

New London 63, Ashland Crestview 53

New Madison Tri-Village 80, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 18

New Paris National Trail 52, Bradford 31

Newark 69, Logan 27

Northwood 66, Fremont St. Joseph 28

Norwood 85, Hamilton New Miami 32

Olmsted Falls 76, Elyria 63

Orrville 54, Canal Fulton Northwest 52

Orwell Grand Valley 63, Andover Pymatuning Valley 53

Ottawa-Glandorf 40, Defiance 38

Peebles 71, Mowrystown Whiteoak 54

Pemberville Eastwood 57, Rossford 38

Peninsula Woodridge 72, Streetsboro 54

Pickerington North 65, Grove City Cent. Crossing 58

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 46, Union City Mississinawa Valley 44

Plymouth 88, Greenwich S. Cent. 56

Poland Seminary 63, Hubbard 58

Pomeroy Meigs 65, Vincent Warren 58

Portsmouth Notre Dame 69, New Boston Glenwood 32

Portsmouth W. 71, Beaver Eastern 67, 2OT

Powell Olentangy Liberty 54, Cols. Upper Arlington 51

Reynoldsburg 77, Ashville Teays Valley 62

Richwood N. Union 65, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 44

S. Webster 55, Oak Hill 33

Sandusky 65, Tol. Scott 40

Sandusky St. Mary 71, Gibsonburg 65

Sheffield Brookside 96, Oberlin 70

Sherwood Fairview 63, Continental 38

Sidney Lehman 41, Casstown Miami E. 31

Smithville 64, Dalton 30

Spencerville 65, Convoy Crestview 39

Spring. NW 40, Spring. Shawnee 37

St Clairsville 68, Bellaire 25

Steubenville 57, Marietta 29

Sullivan Black River 49, Wellington 40

Sunbury Big Walnut 83, Westerville S. 73

Tallmadge 63, Richfield Revere 42

Thornville Sheridan 69, Crooksville 33

Tipp City Bethel 54, Covington 33

Tol. Start 85, Tol. Bowsher 51

Toledo St John's Jesuit 61, Tol. St. Francis 37

Tontogany Otsego 58, Maumee 42

Toronto 68, Richmond Edison 47

Troy Christian 66, Milton-Union 22

Uhrichsville Claymont 51, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 50

Van Buren 53, Arcadia 50

Van Wert 61, Elida 36

Van Wert Lincolnview 61, Lima Cent. Cath. 45

Vandalia Butler 58, Troy 53

Versailles 68, Rockford Parkway 46

W. Chester Lakota W. 82, Hamilton 61

W. Jefferson 57, N. Lewisburg Triad 43

Wapakoneta 48, Celina 36

Warren Harding 55, Youngs. Ursuline 52

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 68, Hillsboro 51

Waterford 51, Glouster Trimble 46, OT

Wauseon 57, Edgerton 32

Westerville N. 62, Hayes 23

Westlake 62, Rocky River 44

Williamsburg 70, Blanchester 29

Windham 53, Warren Lordstown 48

Wooster Christian 73, Kingsway Christian 63

Xenia 63, Greenville 43

Youngs. Mooney 42, Louisville Aquinas 34

Zanesville Maysville 77, Philo 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Manchester vs. Leesburg Fairfield, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Habitat for Humanity welcomes new homeowner just in time for the...
2
Former New Miami auxiliary cop arraigned on felony charges
3
Third suspect indicted in case of pregnant woman found in container
4
Man accused of killing Middletown man in 2023 crash apprehended by US...
5
Butler County Jail medical costs surge past $746K in 2025 — up $214K in...