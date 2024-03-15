Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

State Semifinal=

Division II=

Cin. Purcell Marian 67, Copley 29

Shaker Hts. Laurel 53, Proctorville Fairland 52

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

