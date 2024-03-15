Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
State Semifinal=
Division II=
Cin. Purcell Marian 67, Copley 29
Shaker Hts. Laurel 53, Proctorville Fairland 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
