Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

State Semifinal=

Division I=

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 28, St. Edward (OH) 0

St. Xavier (OH) 21, Middletown 6

Division II=

Avon 38, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7

Cin. Anderson 29, Sunbury Big Walnut 22

Division III=

Cols. Bishop Watterson 41, Tipp City Tippecanoe 9

Tol. Cent. Cath. 21, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 20

Division IV=

Cle. Glenville 26, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 21

Shelby 42, Cin. Indian Hill 7

Division V=

Liberty Center 42, Lewistown Indian Lake 10

Wheelersburg 24, Youngs. Mooney 10

Division VI=

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 20, Coldwater 18

Kirtland 49, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 22

Division VII=

Jeromesville Hillsdale 41, McDonald 14

St. Henry (OH) 13, Columbus Grove 10

