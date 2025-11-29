Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
State Semifinal=
Division I=
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 28, St. Edward (OH) 0
St. Xavier (OH) 21, Middletown 6
Division II=
Avon 38, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7
Cin. Anderson 29, Sunbury Big Walnut 22
Division III=
Cols. Bishop Watterson 41, Tipp City Tippecanoe 9
Tol. Cent. Cath. 21, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 20
Division IV=
Cle. Glenville 26, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 21
Shelby 42, Cin. Indian Hill 7
Division V=
Liberty Center 42, Lewistown Indian Lake 10
Wheelersburg 24, Youngs. Mooney 10
Division VI=
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 20, Coldwater 18
Kirtland 49, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 22
Division VII=
Jeromesville Hillsdale 41, McDonald 14
St. Henry (OH) 13, Columbus Grove 10
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/