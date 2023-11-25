Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA=

Final Four=

Semifinal=

Division II=

Massillon 55, Cin. Anderson 7

Division III=

Bishop Watterson 27, Celina 14

Tol. Cent. Cath. 35, Chardon 7

Division IV=

Kettering Alter 48, Steubenville 0

Division V=

Liberty Center 14, Germantown Valley View 10

Division VI=

Kirtland 17, Sugarcreek Garaway 0

Versailles 30, Columbus Grove 13

Division VII=

Dalton 55, Caldwell 7

Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Middletown’s Kayla Harrison returns to MMA ring one year after only...
2
Reports vary on consumer spending during 2023 holiday shopping season
3
SW Ohio man sprays graffiti on his own mansion in protest against...
4
Cincinnati customs officers seize fake watch that replicated one worth...
5
2 students charged following lockdown, report of weapon at Lakota West...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top