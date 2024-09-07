Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated Sept 7, 2024
PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 26, Elyria 19

Akr. Hoban 56, Akr. Buchtel 0

Akr. Springfield 13, Minerva 7

Albany Alexander 44, Belpre 0

Amanda-Clearcreek 17, Frankfort Adena 7

Amherst Steele 24, N. Olmsted 7

Andover Pymatuning Valley 34, Jefferson Area 6

Ansonia 46, New Lebanon Dixie 6

Antwerp 33, W. Unity Hilltop 6

Archbold 15, Defiance Tinora 14

Arlington 44, Ada 43

Ashland 35, Linsly, W.Va. 0

Ashtabula St John 22, Beachwood 3

Ashville Teays Valley 35, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 12

Aurora 37, Chesterland W. Geauga 0

Austintown-Fitch 35, Can. Glenoak 0

Avon 13, Cle. Glenville 12

Bainbridge Paint Valley 30, Greenfield McClain 7

Barnesville 47, Lore City Buckeye Trail 8

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 12, Danville 8

Batavia 50, Batavia Clermont NE 14

Bay (OH) 17, Hunting Valley University 7

Beavercreek 48, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0

Bellaire 16, Bishop Tonnos, Ontario 13

Bellbrook 16, Germantown Valley View 3

Bellefontaine 29, Westerville Cent. 7

Bellville Clear Fork 28, Lexington 3

Belmont Union Local 27, Wintersville Indian Creek 26

Beloit W. Branch 48, Girard 7

Bergen Catholic, N.J. 35, Massillon Washington 21

Berlin Center Western Reserve 35, Columbiana 7

Beverly Ft. Frye 38, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 19

Bishop Hartley 49, Day. Chaminade Julienne 23

Bishop Watterson 41, Westerville N. 6

Bloom-Carroll 31, Plain City Jonathan Alder 21

Bluffton 63, Defiance Ayersville 7

Brookville 33, St. Paris Graham 0

Bucyrus Wynford 33, Collins Western Reserve 22

Burton Berkshire 51, Conneaut 26

Byesville Meadowbrook 46, Cambridge 0

Caldwell 43, Wellsville 0

Caledonia River Valley 37, Delaware Buckeye Valley 7

Camden Preble Shawnee 40, New Paris National Trail 6

Campbell Memorial 30, Warren Champion 25

Canal Fulton Northwest 35, Louisville 28

Canal Winchester 31, Worthington Kilbourne 7

Canal Winchester Harvest 26, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 10

Canfield S. Range 38, Barberton 0

Cardington-Lincoln 46, Bucyrus 8

Carlisle 37, Day. Northridge 30

Carmel, Ind. 44, Centerville 23

Cathedral Preparatory School, Pa. 16, Painesville Riverside 14

Celina 42, Van Wert 14

Centerburg 44, Worthington Christian 21

Chagrin Falls Kenston 37, Chagrin Falls 14

Chardon 28, Avon Lake 7

Chardon NDCL 28, Bedford 6

Chesapeake 41, Racine Southern 9

Cin. Aiken 28, Reading 22

Cin. Anderson 64, Morrow Little Miami 0

Cin. Country Day 28, Cin. N. College Hill 20

Cin. Deer Park 39, Norwood 8

Cin. Elder 30, Springboro 6

Cin. Finneytown 22, Lockland 18

Cin. La Salle 18, Kettering Fairmont 12

Cin. Moeller 42, E. Central, Ind. 13

Cin. Mt Healthy 19, Wilmington 13

Cin. Princeton 14, W. Chester Lakota W. 6

Cin. Summit 22, Lees Creek E. Clinton 18

Cin. Taft 36, Kettering Alter 7

Cin. Turpin 30, Cin. Walnut Hills 7

Cin. West Clermont 24, Lebanon 14

Cin. Winton Woods 22, Milford (OH) 3

Circleville 33, Williamsport Westfall 6

Clayton Northmont 15, Cin. Withrow 14

Cle. Cent. Cath. 14, Cle. John Marshall 6

Cle. Hay 20, Independence 0

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 30, Oberlin 0

Cle. Rhodes 28, Garfield Hts. Trinity 20

Cle. St Ignatius 35, Dublin Coffman 21

Cle. VASJ 60, Mansfield 0

Clyde 42, Tol. Waite 0

Coldwater 55, Ft. Recovery 8

Cols. Briggs 44, Cols. Franklin Hts. 8

Cols. DeSales 35, Cols. Africentric 14

Cols. Grandview Hts. 17, Johnstown Northridge 14, 2OT

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 34, Cols. Centennial 0

Cols. Marion-Franklin 20, Parma Hts. Holy Name 7

Cols. St. Charles 38, Cols. Independence 14

Cols. Upper Arlington 28, Reynoldsburg 13

Cols. Walnut Ridge 44, Cols. Beechcroft 12

Columbia Station Columbia 43, West Salem Northwestern 13

Columbiana Crestview 30, Hanoverton United 7

Columbus Grove 27, Hamler Patrick Henry 13

Convoy Crestview 37, Haviland Wayne Trace 16

Corning Miller 20, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0

Cortland Lakeview 19, Youngs. Liberty 6

Creston Norwayne 51, Heath 29

Crooksville 19, Sugar Grove Berne Union 7

Cuyahoga Falls 21, Ravenna SE 6

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 28, Peninsula Woodridge 0

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 52, STVM 0

Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Mantua Crestwood 0

Dalton 34, Mogadore 0

Day. Carroll 23, Cols. Northland 14

Day. Christian 15, Miami Valley Christian Academy 3

Day. Meadowdale 44, Troy Christian 6

Defiance 14, St Marys 10

Delaware Hayes 35, Mt. Vernon 0

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 40, New Albany 14

Delta 31, Millbury Lake 14

Detroit Cass Tech, Mich. 20, Can. McKinley 3

Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 21, Tol. Cent. Cath. 7

Dola Hardin Northern 29, Cory-Rawson 0

Dover 42, Millersburg W. Holmes 9

Doylestown Chippewa 12, Akr. Coventry 0

Dresden Tri-Valley 14, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 13

Dublin Scioto 35, Thomas Worthington 9

E. Palestine 32, Bridgeport 0

Eaton 28, Oxford Talawanda 7

Edgerton 49, Montpelier 6

Edon 48, Hicksville 8

Fairborn 42, W. Carrollton 6

Fairfield 56, Cin. Sycamore 13

Fairfield Christian 30, Stewart Federal Hocking 0

Fairview 35, Sheffield Brookside 14

Findlay 35, Sylvania Southview 20

Findlay Liberty-Benton 31, McComb 6

Franklin 42, Washington C.H. 7

Ft. Loramie 35, Covington 15

Gahanna Cols. Academy 35, Newark Cath. 14

Galion 42, Upper Sandusky 0

Galion Northmor 47, Ashland Mapleton 7

Galloway Westland 46, Grove City Cent. Crossing 17

Garrettsville Garfield 20, Parma Normandy 12

Gates Mills Gilmour 33, Gates Mills Hawken 13

Geneva 21, New Middletown Spring. 14

Genoa 17, Huron 7

Glouster Trimble 18, McArthur Vinton County 6

Grafton Midview 27, Elyria Cath. 0

Granville 48, Johnstown 12

Green 14, Tallmadge 6

Grove City 34, Hilliard Bradley 14

Hamilton Badin 17, Trenton Edgewood 7

Hamilton Ross 34, Cin. NW 0

Harrison 49, Cin. Indian Hill 19

Hebron Lakewood 25, Cols. Bexley 14

Hilliard Davidson 45, Dublin Jerome 14

Holgate 52, Stryker 12

Hubbard 24, Warren Howland 3

Hudson 27, Cle. Hts. 14

Jamestown Greeneview 42, W. Liberty-Salem 14

Jeromesville Hillsdale 42, Loudonville 7

Kenton 37, Elida 0

Kings Mills Kings 28, Loveland 20

Kirtland 22, Perry 21, 3OT

LaGrange Keystone 34, Ashland Crestview 0

Lakewood 21, Kent Roosevelt 13

Lancaster 28, Marysville 14

Lawrence North, Ind. 42, Huber Hts. Wayne 21

Leipsic 35, Bloomdale Elmwood 7

Lewis Center Olentangy 27, Westerville S. 14

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 36, Hilliard Darby 17

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 21, Bradford 18

Lewistown Indian Lake 28, Harrod Allen E. 21

Liberty Center 37, Tontogany Otsego 7

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 27, Hamilton 24, OT

Lima 49, Marion Harding 24

Lima Bath 49, Lima Shawnee 23

Lima Perry 34, Pioneer N. Central 0

Lisbon David Anderson 20, Atwater Waterloo 6

Lodi Cloverleaf 22, Akr. Garfield 12

Lorain 8, Sandusky 0

Lorain Clearview 20, McDonald 7

Lowellville 47, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 8

Macedonia Nordonia 35, Mayfield 7

Madison 18, Eastlake North 0

Magnolia Sandy Valley 55, E. Can. 16

Malvern 38, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 28

Manchester 28, Franklin Furnace Green 21

Maple Hts. 24, Cols. Linden-McKinley 0

Maria Stein Marion Local 42, St. Henry (OH) 9

Marion Elgin 34, N. Baltimore 0

Marion Pleasant 48, Whitehall-Yearling 6

Martins Ferry 34, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 3

Mason 20, Cin. Oak Hills 7

Massillon Jackson 31, Stow-Munroe Falls 7

Massillon Tuslaw 48, Warsaw River View 6

Maumee 56, Tol. Bowsher 18

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 40, Waynesfield-Goshen 38, 3OT

Mechanicsburg 40, Spring. Greenon 12

Medina Buckeye 41, Akr. Ellet 0

Medina Highland 37, Brunswick 0

Mentor 50, Erie McDowell, Pa. 14

Metamora Evergreen 36, Rossford 6

Middlefield Cardinal 36, Orwell Grand Valley 33

Middletown 16, Cin. Colerain 10

Middletown Madison 38, Blanchester 14

Milan Edison 12, Gibsonburg 7

Milford Center Fairbanks 38, Cedarville 21

Milton-Union 28, Day. Oakwood 23

Mineral Ridge 54, Louisville Aquinas 13

Minster 41, Anna 14

Mogadore Field 21, Rootstown 0

Monroe 31, Bishop Fenwick 14

Monroeville 36, Attica Seneca E. 13

Mt Gilead 32, Grove City Christian 13

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 21, Arcadia 7

Mt. Orab Western Brown 38, Chillicothe 20

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 14, Morral Ridgedale 8

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 35, Cin. Woodward 0

N. Can. Hoover 40, Akr. North 6

N. Ridgeville 10, N. Royalton 0

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 33, Howard E. Knox 0

Napoleon 53, Sylvania Northview 0

Navarre Fairless 28, Uhrichsville Claymont 6

Nelsonville-York 33, Baltimore Liberty Union 0

New Bremen 30, Rockford Parkway 0

New Franklin Manchester 40, Alliance Marlington 0

New Lexington 30, McConnelsville Morgan 0

New London 36, Vanlue 0

New Madison Tri-Village 38, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 6

New Matamoras Frontier 34, Beallsville 0

New Philadelphia 28, Wooster 7

New Richmond 28, Cin. Western Hills 6

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 21, Fairport Harbor Harding 14

Newark 35, Zanesville 15

Newark Licking Valley 20, Bishop Ready 14

Newcomerstown 50, Bowerston Conotton Valley 0

Niles McKinley 26, Ashtabula Lakeside 6

Northwood 30, Kansas Lakota 17

Norton 20, Akr. Firestone 13

Norwalk 7, Tol. Rogers 6

Oak Harbor 42, Port Clinton 7

Olmsted Falls 35, Canfield 6

Ontario 34, Mansfield Madison 14

Orange 37, Wickliffe 23

Orchard Lake St. Mary's Prep, Mich. 47, Toledo St John's Jesuit 0

Orrville 59, Can. Cent. Cath. 37

Painesville Harvey 22, Ashtabula Edgewood 13

Pandora-Gilboa 41, Van Buren 14

Parma Padua 28, Rocky River Lutheran W. 0

Pataskala Licking Hts. 27, Thornville Sheridan 7

Paulding 27, Delphos Jefferson 2

Pemberville Eastwood 48, Wauseon 7

Perrysburg 35, Fremont Ross 0

Philo 27, Zanesville Maysville 17

Pickerington N. 38, Pickerington Cent. 27

Piketon 25, Lucasville Valley 14

Piqua 24, Riverside Stebbins 13

Poland Seminary 19, Oberlin Firelands 0

Portsmouth W. 27, Hillsboro 21

Powell Olentangy Liberty 31, Gahanna Lincoln 0

Proctorville Fairland 27, Lancaster Fairfield Union 17

Purcell Marian 32, Cin. Madeira 25

Rayland Buckeye 41, Shadyside 20

Richfield Revere 35, Ravenna 0

Richwood N. Union 14, Chillicothe Zane Trace 8

Rittman 37, Greenwich S. Cent. 14

Salem 13, E. Liverpool 7

Sandusky Perkins 49, Rocky River 0

Sandusky St. Mary 35, Sebring McKinley 0

Shelby 34, Bellevue 0

Sherwood Fairview 34, Bryan 6

Smithville 30, Lucas 25

Solon 22, Shaker Hts. 21

South Point 58, Russell, Ky. 6

Sparta Highland 42, Coshocton 28

Spencerville 24, DeGraff Riverside 21

Spring. Kenton Ridge 58, Cols. Mifflin 0

Spring. NE 20, Spring. Cath. Cent. 7

Spring. Shawnee 20, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0

Springfield 15, Trotwood-Madison 14

St Clairsville 14, Beaver 7

St. Francis, N.Y. 23, Cle. Benedictine 17

St. Xavier (OH) 35, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 31

Steubenville 31, Youngs. Mooney 21

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 8, Zanesville Rosecrans 7

Strasburg 42, Leetonia 0

Streetsboro 49, Alliance 13

Strongsville 21, Berea-Midpark 6

Struthers 40, Cin. Dohn 6

Sugarcreek Garaway 20, Zanesville W. Muskingum 13

Sullivan Black River 44, Brooklyn 0

Sunbury Big Walnut 24, Groveport-Madison 13

Sycamore Mohawk 36, Castalia Margaretta 14

Tiffin Columbian 56, E. Cle. Shaw 0

Tipp City Tippecanoe 72, Greenville 7

Tol. Christian 21, Grand Rapids NorthPointe, Mich. 0

Tol. Ottawa Hills 56, Swanton 6

Tol. St. Francis 49, Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 28

Tol. Start 28, Holland Springfield 7

Tol. Whitmer 45, Oregon Clay 14

Tol. Woodward 43, Fostoria 12

Toronto 50, Weir, W.Va. 0

Twinsburg 25, Copley 22

Uniontown Lake 24, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0

Urbana 34, Tipp City Bethel 7

Utica 18, Fredericktown 15

Vandalia Butler 21, Troy 13

Vermilion 41, Willard 12

Versailles 17, Delphos St John's 7

Vienna Mathews 20, Newton Falls 6

W. Jefferson 28, London Madison-Plains 21

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 31, Carrollton 0

Wadsworth 51, Medina 7

Wapakoneta 42, Ottawa-Glandorf 14

Warren Harding 15, Massillon Perry 9

Waynesville 49, Goshen 7

Wellington 21, Plymouth 14

Wellston 37, Minford 14

Westlake 30, Warrensville Hts. 6

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 49, Bowling Green 19

Williamsburg 20, Cin. Mariemont 0

Willoughby S. 28, Lyndhurst Brush 7

Windham 26, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 14

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 52, Hannibal River 6

Wooster Triway 41, Apple Creek Waynedale 16

Xenia 48, Sidney 7

Youngs. Boardman 15, Youngs. Chaney High School 0

Youngs. East 36, Cle. JFK 0

Youngs. Ursuline 27, Farrell, Pa. 0

Youngs. Valley Christian 23, Brookfield 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cle. Adams vs. Elmore Woodmore, ccd.

Crestline vs. Cle. Collinwood, ccd.

Dawson-Bryant High School vs. Pomeroy Meigs, ppd. to Sep 7th.

Gallipolis Gallia vs. Point Pleasant, W.Va., ppd. to Sep 7th.

Ironton Rock Hill vs. Oak Hill, ppd. to Sep 7th.

Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Lancaster Fisher Cath., ppd. to Sep 7th.

Sarahsville Shenandoah vs. Waterford, ppd. to Sep 7th.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

