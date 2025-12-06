Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
19 hours ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 65, Vanlue 15

Alliance 76, Salem 46

Arcanum 62, Ansonia 20

Arlington 64, Cory-Rawson 23

Ashland 63, Wooster 50

Ashville Teays Valley 67, Lancaster 66

Attica Seneca E. 61, Sycamore Mohawk 56

Batavia 76, Wilmington 44

Beaver Local 68, Rayland Buckeye 38

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 61, Spring. NW 55

Beloit W. Branch 56, Minerva 50

Berlin Center Western Reserve 52, Campbell Memorial 38

Bloom-Carroll 57, Baltimore Liberty Union 41

Botkins 40, Ft. Loramie 23

Bowerston Conotton Valley 69, Akr. Springfield 57

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 60, Cuyahoga Hts. 41

Caldwell 46, McConnelsville Morgan 37

Caledonia River Valley 78, Marion Pleasant 34

Camden Preble Shawnee 53, New Lebanon Dixie 35

Canfield 82, Parma Hts. Holy Name 54

Casstown Miami E. 54, Covington 33

Centerville 40, Clayton Northmont 39

Chesterland W. Geauga 52, Willoughby S. 35

Chillicothe Huntington 51, Southeastern 43

Chillicothe Zane Trace 65, Piketon 32

Cin. Madeira 48, Cin. Finneytown 43

Cin. McNicholas 67, Day. Chaminade Julienne 47

Cin. Western Hills 77, Cols. Beechcroft 61

Circleville 43, Circleville Logan Elm 33

Cle. Hts. 74, Strongsville 47

Cle. Rhodes 76, Cle. Hay 42

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 45, Cols. Linden-McKinley 42

Cols. Wellington 54, Cols. Cristo Rey 13

Coshocton 77, Newcomerstown 69, OT

Crestline 51, Mansfield Christian 45

Creston Norwayne 58, Dalton 44

Crooksville 83, Sarahsville Shenandoah 75

Defiance 59, Paulding 51

Defiance Tinora 44, Delta 26

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 73, Hilliard Darby 62

Dola Hardin Northern 64, Marion Elgin 25

Dover 50, Lexington 45

Dublin Coffman 79, Powell Olentangy Liberty 68

Eastlake North 55, Madison 54

Elyria Cath. 69, Amherst Steele 66

Fairport Harbor Harding 78, Vienna Mathews 50

Findlay Liberty-Benton 63, Arcadia 41

Franklin 65, Oxford Talawanda 49

Ft. Jennings 52, Antwerp 47

Gates Mills Gilmour 69, Avon Lake 50

Gates Mills Hawken 81, Chardon NDCL 68

Girard 82, Warren Champion 65

Goshen 78, Mt. Orab Western Brown 30

Green 56, Tallmadge 50

Grove City Christian 50, Corning Miller 47

Hamilton 68, Cin. Colerain 51

Hamilton Badin 65, Day. Carroll 26

Hamler Patrick Henry 66, Defiance Ayersville 44

Hannibal River 59, Shadyside 45

Harrod Allen E. 51, Lima Temple Christian 47

Haviland Wayne Trace 48, Bryan 35

Heartland Christian 77, Wellsville 59

Hicksville 70, Continental 48

Hilliard Bradley 54, Cols. Upper Arlington 48

Ironton St. Joseph 60, Oak Hill 37

Jackson 64, Athens 56

Kent Roosevelt 46, Stow-Munroe Falls 45

Kettering Alter 66, Bishop Fenwick 42

Kettering Fairmont 66, Huber Hts. Wayne 62

Kidron Cent. Christian 68, Cornerstone Christian 67

LaGrange Keystone 85, Sullivan Black River 51

Latham Western 56, Portsmouth Clay 44

Legacy Christian 71, Yellow Springs 34

Lewis Center Olentangy 63, Thomas Worthington 29

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 28, St. Xavier (OH) 14

Lima 90, Tol. Start 51

Lima Cent. Cath. 70, New Knoxville 43

Lima Shawnee 72, Convoy Crestview 46

Lisbon David Anderson 72, Youngs. Liberty 48

Louisville 52, Massillon Perry 45

Loveland 78, Cin. West Clermont 41

Malvern 41, Sugarcreek Garaway 35

Manchester 80, Hartville Lake Center Christian 63

Mansfield 89, Millersburg W. Holmes 55

Mason 50, Cin. Princeton 42

Maumee 61, Rossford 46

McDermott Scioto NW 68, Portsmouth Notre Dame 58

Mechanicsburg 64, N. Lewisburg Triad 36

Medina 66, Shaker Hts. 58

Medina Buckeye 71, Bay (OH) 57

Mentor 90, Lorain 63

Metamora Evergreen 63, Swanton 51

Miamisburg 73, Beavercreek 56

Milford (OH) 70, Cin. Turpin 38

Milford Center Fairbanks 53, W. Liberty-Salem 45

Millbury Lake 66, Pemberville Eastwood 46

Miller City 68, Holgate 42

Millersport 45, Sugar Grove Berne Union 37

Mineral Ridge 87, Leetonia 54

Minster 64, Jackson Center 47

Monroe 54, Bellbrook 39

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 55, Leipsic 30

N. Can. Hoover 76, Tol. Whitmer 46

Navarre Fairless 79, Loudonville 52

New Albany 65, Grove City 50

New Bremen 46, Celina 38

New Madison Tri-Village 88, Union City Mississinawa Valley 46

New Middletown Spring. 63, Lowellville 25

New Philadelphia 53, Mansfield Madison 32

Newark 69, Groveport-Madison 39

Norwalk St Paul 75, Elyria Open Door 56

Oak Harbor 49, Fostoria 36

Ontario 61, Bellville Clear Fork 55

Orwell Grand Valley 73, Ashtabula St John 40

Ottawa-Glandorf 40, Bluffton 30

Painesville Riverside 79, Hunting Valley University 62

Pandora-Gilboa 58, Bloomdale Elmwood 56

Parma Padua 72, Maple Hts. 64

Pickerington North 69, Westerville Cent. 59

Pioneer N. Central 60, Waynesfield-Goshen 45

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 59, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 56

Proctorville Fairland 60, Portsmouth W. 58

Ravenna SE 57, Mogadore Field 28

Reynoldsburg 82, Canal Winchester 73

Richmond Edison 71, Salineville Southern 34

Rittman 49, West Salem Northwestern 31

Riverside Stebbins 56, Piqua 36

S. Webster 57, South Point 44

Sheffield Brookside 93, Lorain Clearview 56

Sidney Fairlawn 52, Houston 39

Solon 77, Erie McDowell, Pa. 74

Sparta Highland 55, Marion Harding High School 53

Spencerville 55, Elida 36

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 61, Franklin Middletown Christian 54

Spring. Kenton Ridge 69, New Carlisle Tecumseh 60

Spring. Shawnee 50, St. Paris Graham 34

Springfield 56, Springboro 52

St Marys 49, Lima Perry 43

Tol. Maumee Valley 68, Ben Lippen, S.C. 62

Tol. Rogers 65, Tol. Waite 33

Tol. Woodward 53, Tol. Scott 48

Toledo St John's Jesuit 48, Orchard Lake St. Mary's Prep, Mich. 32

Trenton Edgewood 59, Hamilton Ross 42

Uhrichsville Claymont 52, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 29

Upper Sandusky 44, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 33

Urbana 58, Plain City Jonathan Alder 40

Van Buren 52, McComb 43

Van Wert Lincolnview 63, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 36

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 64, Howard E. Knox 49

Warren JFK 72, Bristol 48

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 66, Canal Winchester Harvest 60

Waterford 57, Reedsville Eastern 50

Westerville S. 78, Dublin Scioto 59

Westlake 67, Parma Normandy 34

Williamsport Westfall 69, Bainbridge Paint Valley 56

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 72, Franklin Furnace Green 50

Youngs. Chaney High School 48, Warren Harding 39

Youngs. Mooney 56, Youngs. Boardman 50

Zanesville Maysville 71, Dresden Tri-Valley 27

Zanesville Rosecrans 53, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 34

Zanesville W. Muskingum 74, Cols. KIPP 43

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 42, Strasburg 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ottoville vs. Columbus Grove, ppd. to Jan 24th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Documentary highlights housing, evictions struggles
2
Ross teacher union oks preliminary strike notice move
3
Hamilton suspended officer in October for use of force policy violation
4
Craving Skyline pizza? Kroger now selling limited quantities through...
5
Column: Western Clark County gears up for Christmas