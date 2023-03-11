X
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Regional Final=

Akr. Hoban 56, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 37

Division IV=

Regional Final=

Berlin Hiland 52, Northside Christian 50

Convoy Crestview 41, Maria Stein Marion Local 40

Richmond Hts. 81, Dalton 48

Russia 27, Jackson Center 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

