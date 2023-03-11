Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Regional Final=
Akr. Hoban 56, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 37
Division IV=
Regional Final=
Berlin Hiland 52, Northside Christian 50
Convoy Crestview 41, Maria Stein Marion Local 40
Richmond Hts. 81, Dalton 48
Russia 27, Jackson Center 25
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
IKEA West Chester celebrates 15th anniversary, offers promotions
2
Erin Brockovich in Middletown addresses East Palestine train...
3
PEP Buddy device by University of Cincinnati startup helps people...
4
What was inside the Norfolk Southern train that derailed near...
5
WATCH: OVI driver slams into back of trooper’s cruiser in Springfield