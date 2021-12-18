Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Coventry 63, Ravenna 58
Albany Alexander 67, Pomeroy Meigs 56
Antwerp 61, Edgerton 18
Arlington 43, Findlay Liberty-Benton 40
Ashland 93, Wooster 84, 2OT
Ashland Mapleton 56, New London 24
Barberton 63, Richfield Revere 60, OT
Bellaire 87, Rayland Buckeye 52
Berlin Hiland 52, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 39
Bishop Fenwick 65, Day. Carroll 44
Bloomdale Elmwood 60, Fostoria 47
Bluffton 75, Ada 37
Botkins 53, Houston 25
Bowling Green 51, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 44
Bradford 54, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 31
Bucyrus 67, Bucyrus Wynford 62
Byesville Meadowbrook 54, New Lexington 51
Caldwell 57, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 42
Cambridge 44, Millersburg W. Holmes 40
Camden Preble Shawnee 61, New Paris National Trail 40
Campbell Memorial 79, Garrettsville Garfield 61
Cardington-Lincoln 56, Fredericktown 44
Carlisle 56, Brookville 40
Cedarville 43, London Madison Plains 38
Celina 63, Lima Shawnee 28
Centerburg 47, Galion Northmor 40
Centerville 66, Clayton Northmont 25
Chagrin Falls Kenston 77, Painesville Riverside 52
Cin. Gamble Montessori 70, Cin. Hillcrest 26
Cin. McNicholas 48, Hamilton Badin 36
Cin. Princeton 77, Middletown 70
Cin. Riverview East 65, Cin. Oyler 44
Cin. Sycamore 70, Cin. Colerain 47
Collins Western Reserve 69, Norwalk St. Paul 42
Cols. Eastmoor 85, Cols. Independence 54
Cols. KIPP 60, Cols. Wellington 49
Cols. Linden-McKinley 80, Cols. Centennial 53
Cols. Upper Arlington 56, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 53
Cols. Walnut Ridge 77, Cols. Marion-Franklin 20
Columbia Station Columbia 67, Wellington 59
Columbiana Crestview 61, Warren Champion 52
Convoy Crestview 42, Columbus Grove 28
Cortland Lakeview 52, Canfield S. Range 42
Cory-Rawson 43, Arcadia 33
Coshocton 65, McConnelsville Morgan 47
Crestline 41, Mansfield Christian 40
Creston Norwayne 70, Apple Creek Waynedale 47
Dalton 60, Smithville 45
Day. Christian 71, Day. Miami Valley 34
Defiance 46, Van Wert 43
Defiance Ayersville 65, Paulding 40
Delphos St. John's 56, Minster 37
Dresden Tri-Valley 55, Thornville Sheridan 52
Dublin Jerome 57, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 36
E. Liverpool 70, Warren Harding 45
Elyria Cath. 56, N. Olmsted 42
Fairfield 80, Mason 50
Fairview 70, Bay Village Bay 55
Franklin 55, Bellbrook 51
Fremont Ross 56, Tol. St. Francis 55
Ft. Recovery 50, Rockford Parkway 49
Gahanna Lincoln 51, Westerville Cent. 41
Gates Mills Gilmour 55, Akr. Hoban 50
Genoa Area 42, Elmore Woodmore 29
Grafton Midview 76, Avon Lake 43
Greenwich S. Cent. 59, Ashland Crestview 40
Hamilton 55, Cin. Oak Hills 36
Harrod Allen E. 64, Delphos Jefferson 47
Haviland Wayne Trace 46, Hicksville 32
Hilliard Davidson 54, Dublin Coffman 47
Huber Hts. Wayne 51, Beavercreek 50
Independence 69, Fairport Harbor Harding 58
Jackson Center 48, Russia 47
Jefferson Area 81, Girard 44
Kettering Fairmont 60, Miamisburg 39
Kinsman Badger 73, Heartland Christian 69
Kirtland 71, Middlefield Cardinal 48
Leavittsburg LaBrae 63, Newton Falls 58, OT
Lexington 60, Mansfield Sr. 53
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 70, W. Chester Lakota W. 64
Lima Bath 54, Kenton 51
Lima Cent. Cath. 54, Kalida 43
Lima Perry 79, Dola Hardin Northern 50
Lima Sr. 67, Oregon Clay 24
Lisbon Beaver 77, Wellsville 70
Lisbon David Anderson 72, Leetonia 39
Louisville 67, Youngs. Boardman 59
Louisville Aquinas 78, Rootstown 61
Lowellville 59, Berlin Center Western Reserve 40
Lucas 63, Mansfield St. Peter's 38
Lucasville Valley 79, Beaver Eastern 58
Madonna, W.Va. 66, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 45
Malvern 66, E. Can. 26
Maria Stein Marion Local 61, Coldwater 32
Marion Elgin 49, Waynesfield-Goshen 36
Marion Harding 53, Caledonia River Valley 51, OT
Marion Pleasant 46, Bellville Clear Fork 22
Massillon 55, Austintown Fitch 51
Massillon Tuslaw 50, Canal Fulton Northwest 47
McArthur Vinton County 58, Bidwell River Valley 54
McComb 70, Vanlue 63
McDonald 52, Atwater Waterloo 50
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 65, Lima Temple Christian 45
Medina Highland 63, Kent Roosevelt 60
Milford Center Fairbanks 58, N. Lewisburg Triad 31
Millbury Lake 60, Tontogany Otsego 45
Milton-Union 52, Covington 35
Minerva 57, Carrollton 43
Mogadore 73, Warren JFK 54
Monroeville 54, Plymouth 18
Mt. Gilead 68, Danville 57
Mt. Vernon 56, Mansfield Madison 50
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 51, Morral Ridgedale 33
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 48, Sebring McKinley 43
Navarre Fairless 61, Akr. Manchester 60
Nelsonville-York 47, Athens 40
New Albany 75, Galloway Westland 36
New Bremen 49, St. Henry 38
New Middletown Spring. 63, Mineral Ridge 32
New Philadelphia 55, Dover 45
New Richmond 80, Wilmington 54
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 72, Attica Seneca E. 67
Newark 49, Grove City Cent. Crossing 34
Newton Local 73, Union City Mississinawa Valley 57
Niles McKinley 46, Hubbard 44, OT
Oberlin 45, Oberlin Firelands 43
Old Fort 60, Oak Harbor 41
Olmsted Falls 56, Elyria 46
Ontario 60, Galion 24
Orwell Grand Valley 68, Ashtabula St. John 37
Ottawa-Glandorf 79, Elida 51
Ottoville 52, Van Wert Lincolnview 37
Pandora-Gilboa 58, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 27
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 68, Medina Buckeye 66
Pemberville Eastwood 61, Rossford 59, OT
Perrysburg 65, Maumee 41
Pickerington Cent. 78, Groveport-Madison 43
Pickerington N. 65, Grove City 57
Piqua 69, Riverside Stebbins 47
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 50, New Lebanon Dixie 43
Portsmouth W. 67, Wheelersburg 63
Powell Olentangy Liberty 52, Hilliard Bradley 41
Proctorville Fairland 62, Gallipolis Gallia 55
Ravenna SE 65, Hartville Lake Center Christian 60
Reynoldsburg 53, Lancaster 36
Richwood N. Union 70, Spring. NW 30
S. Point 47, Ironton 38
Salineville Southern 52, E. Palestine 47
Sheffield Brookside 84, Lorain Clearview 62
Shekinah Christian 63, Oakstone 28
Shelby 77, Sparta Highland 42
Sherwood Fairview 45, Defiance Tinora 39
Sidney 64, Troy 55
Spencerville 71, Leipsic 47
Spring. Greenon 67, S. Charleston SE 52
Spring. Kenton Ridge 64, Bellefontaine 18
Spring. Shawnee 55, London 51
Springfield 64, Springboro 56
St. Marys Memorial 52, Wapakoneta 36
Strasburg-Franklin 54, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 43
Struthers 62, Poland Seminary 52
Sylvania Northview 70, Napoleon 50
Sylvania Southview 73, Holland Springfield 61
Thomas Worthington 62, Marysville 51
Tol. Cent. Cath. 53, Tol. St. John's 45
Tol. Whitmer 68, Findlay 61
Trenton Edgewood 72, Oxford Talawanda 71
Upper Sandusky 63, Sycamore Mohawk 61, OT
Urbana 54, Lewistown Indian Lake 48
Van Buren 67, N. Baltimore 40
Versailles 59, New Knoxville 23
Vienna Mathews 63, Bristol 47
W. Jefferson 52, Mechanicsburg 45, 2OT
Warsaw River View 81, Philo 54
West Salem Northwestern 74, Jeromesville Hillsdale 59
Westerville N. 75, Canal Winchester 65
Westerville S. 61, Delaware Hayes 52
Westlake 83, Rocky River 63
Wintersville Indian Creek 51, Martins Ferry 48
Wooster Triway 44, Orrville 38
Worthington Kilbourne 53, Sunbury Big Walnut 48
Yellow Springs 47, Franklin Middletown Christian 35
Youngs. Chaney High School 65, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 52
Youngs. Ursuline 53, Warren Howland 37
Youngs. Valley Christian 51, Columbiana 48
Zanesville Maysville 63, New Concord John Glenn 53
Zanesville W. Muskingum 65, Crooksville 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/