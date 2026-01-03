Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellbrook 63, Oxford Talawanda 23

Bellevue 63, Norwalk 15

Bolles, Fla. 59, Orange 52

Brookfield 84, Garrettsville Garfield 53

Cambridge 72, Bellaire 33

Castalia Margaretta 78, Vermilion 48

Chagrin Falls 53, Painesville Harvey 51

Cin. Elder 64, Bishop Verot, Fla. 22

Cle. Hay 67, Akr. East 49

Cols. Wellington 72, Northside Christian 49

Day. Oakwood 67, Carlisle 45

Dover 52, Mansfield Madison 36

Elyria Cath. 53, Mentor Lake Cath. 47

Hannibal River 49, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 46

Ironton St. Joseph 63, Portsmouth Sciotoville 25

Mantua Crestwood 60, Jefferson Area 58

Maria Stein Marion Local 57, Anna 35

Massillon Jackson 70, Can. Glenoak 58

Milford Center Fairbanks 67, W. Jefferson 32

New Madison Tri-Village 77, Ansonia 20

New Philadelphia 63, Ashland 37

Oak Hill 50, Crown City S. Gallia 42

Pandora-Gilboa 62, Vanlue 24

Ravenna 78, Middlefield Cardinal 50

Rayland Buckeye 49, Wintersville Indian Creek 43

Sandusky 77, Tiffin Columbian 71

Shelby 70, Marion Pleasant 51

Spencerville 57, Minster 55

Streetsboro 63, Aurora 50

Tol. Cent. Cath. 58, Liberty Center 43

Tol. Rogers 76, Cols. Beechcroft 68

Vienna Mathews 51, Conneaut 40

W. Carrollton 55, Ringgold, Pa. 49

Waynesville 48, Day. Christian 38

Willard 52, Port Clinton 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

