Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Final=

Division II=

Cin. Winton Woods 70, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 55

Division III=

Purcell Marian 72, Avon Lake 44

Division IV=

Bellevue 40, Kettering Alter 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

