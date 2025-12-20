Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 54, Bloomdale Elmwood 42
Akr. Garfield 72, Akr. Firestone 32
Amherst Steele 64, Olmsted Falls 59
Arcadia 60, McComb 49
Ashland 70, Mansfield 65
Atwater Waterloo 49, Sebring McKinley 13
Aurora 42, Kent Roosevelt 41
Batavia 67, Mt. Orab Western Brown 55
Bedford 68, Maple Hts. 48
Bellevue 60, Tiffin Columbian 53
Belmont Union Local 68, Bellaire 50
Beloit W. Branch 56, Alliance 51
Berea-Midpark 56, Avon 55
Berlin Center Western Reserve 49, Mineral Ridge 29
Berlin Hiland 64, Magnolia Sandy Valley 21
Bloom-Carroll 49, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 45
Bluffton 55, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 32
Botkins 61, Anna 52
Bowerston Conotton Valley 66, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 34
Bowling Green 70, Napoleon 61
Bradford 48, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 39
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 75, Solon 51
Bridgeport 54, Magnolia, W.Va. 50
Brookville 55, Carlisle 37
Brunswick 65, Strongsville 31
Bucyrus 62, Sycamore Mohawk 55
Byesville Meadowbrook 58, Crooksville 47
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 46, Wintersville Indian Creek 36
Caledonia River Valley 65, Sparta Highland 34
Camden Preble Shawnee 62, New Paris National Trail 41
Can. McKinley 72, Massillon Perry 48
Can. South 39, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 33
Canal Winchester 62, Ashville Teays Valley 54
Carrollton 67, Salem 35
Castalia Margaretta 78, Huron 54
Celina 62, St Marys 54
Centerville 72, Kettering Fairmont 64
Chardon NDCL 68, Elyria Cath. 67
Chillicothe Huntington 64, Bainbridge Paint Valley 38
Chillicothe Unioto 50, Chillicothe Zane Trace 47
Cin. Anderson 45, Cin. Walnut Hills 42
Cin. Hughes 73, Cin. Woodward 52
Cin. La Salle 51, Bishop Fenwick 46
Cin. McNicholas 78, Pittsburgh North Catholic, Pa. 54
Cin. Moeller 76, Cin. Gamble Montessori 34
Cin. Summit 60, Purcell Marian 49
Cin. West Clermont 77, Kings Mills Kings 61
Cin. Winton Woods 66, Cin. Turpin 45
Circleville 64, Baltimore Liberty Union 39
Clayton Northmont 68, Springfield 60
Cle. Benedictine 72, Cle. VASJ 64
Cle. Cent. Cath. 71, Mayfield 70
Clyde 75, Norwalk 33
Cols. Africentric 67, Cols. Walnut Ridge 61
Cols. Beechcroft 79, Cols. Mifflin 76
Cols. Centennial 96, East 60
Cols. Eastmoor 66, Cols. Independence 55
Cols. KIPP 70, Cols. Bexley 57
Cols. Northland 53, Cols. Linden-McKinley 44
Cols. St. Charles 57, Whitehall-Yearling 36
Cols. Wellington 62, Corning Miller 48
Columbiana 68, Salineville Southern 43
Columbiana Crestview 70, Warren Champion 60
Columbine, Colo. 50, Toronto 47
Columbus Grove 61, Convoy Crestview 55
Community Christian, Ind. 62, Cincinnati Home School 32
Copley 65, Barberton 56
Cortland Lakeview 66, Niles McKinley 52
Cortland Maplewood 55, Warren Lordstown 39
Coshocton 57, New Lexington 34
Creston Norwayne 63, West Salem Northwestern 30
Dawson-Bryant 53, Ironton St. Joseph 51
Day. Christian 69, Day. Oakwood 60
Day. Thurgood Marshall 48, Day. Belmont 43
Defiance Ayersville 71, Sherwood Fairview 56
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 48, Dublin Jerome 43
Delphos St John's 69, Coldwater 59
Dover 58, Millersburg W. Holmes 28
Dresden Tri-Valley 55, Philo 38
DuBois Academy, Ky. 78, Cin. Taft 70
Dublin Coffman 51, Hilliard Davidson 49
E. Cle. Shaw 59, Orange 45
Edgerton 50, Hicksville 49
Elyria Open Door 43, Westlake 35
Euclid 71, Lorain 38
Fairfield 69, Cin. Colerain 49
Fairview 52, Brooklyn 45
Fayetteville-Perry 63, Mowrystown Whiteoak 61
Findlay Liberty-Benton 81, Vanlue 24
Franklin Middletown Christian 74, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 51
Ft. Loramie 55, Sidney Fairlawn 32
Ft. Recovery 41, Rockford Parkway 28
Galion 58, Marion Pleasant 49
Gates Mills Gilmour 89, Painesville Riverside 74
Genoa 59, Oak Harbor 41
Georgetown 65, Bethel-Tate 50
Germantown Valley View 72, Middletown Madison 22
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 62, Sugarcreek Garaway 49
Grove City 68, Pickerington North 63
Grove City Christian 48, Fairfield Christian 47
Hamilton Badin 50, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 28
Hamilton Ross 63, Franklin 47
Hamler Patrick Henry 62, Tol. Woodward 39
Hannibal River 44, New Matamoras Frontier 39
Harrod Allen E. 61, Delphos Jefferson 35
Hartville Lake Center Christian 59, Medina Christian Academy 28
Hilliard Bradley 67, Powell Olentangy Liberty 54
Huber Hts. Wayne 76, Beavercreek 64
Hudson 64, Macedonia Nordonia 53
Hunting Valley University 94, Eastlake North 40
Independence 47, Cuyahoga Hts. 28
Ironton 46, Waterford 30
Jackson 38, Greenfield McClain 33
Jackson Center 62, Houston 28
Jamestown Greeneview 52, S. Charleston SE 39
Jeromesville Hillsdale 64, Doylestown Chippewa 60
Kidron Cent. Christian 75, Mansfield St. Peter's 59
LaGrange Keystone 72, Oberlin Firelands 43
Lancaster 68, Logan 41
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 49, Sugar Grove Berne Union 42
Lees Creek E. Clinton 60, Felicity-Franklin 55
Lewistown Indian Lake 74, Spring. NW 48
Liberty Bible Academy 39, Fayette Christian 23
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 47, Hamilton 41
Lima Cent. Cath. 66, Spencerville 57
Lima Shawnee 67, Elida 37
Lisbon David Anderson 78, E. Palestine 67
Lore City Buckeye Trail 82, Newcomerstown 73
Lucasville Valley 59, Beaver Eastern 39
Lynchburg-Clay 71, Blanchester 45
Malvern 67, E. Can. 48
Manchester 74, Franklin Furnace Green 58
Mansfield Christian 57, Lucas 22
Maria Stein Marion Local 46, New Knoxville 30
Mason 38, Cin. Sycamore 24
Massillon Jackson 60, Clay Co., Ky. 59
Maumee 65, Pemberville Eastwood 60
McConnelsville Morgan 65, Warsaw River View 47
McDermott Scioto NW 49, Minford 46
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 69, Cory-Rawson 45
Medina 78, Cle. Hts. 56
Miami Valley Christian Academy 94, Cin. Country Day 72
Milford (OH) 51, Lebanon 41
Milford Center Fairbanks 67, Spring. NE 28
Miller City 56, Swanton 28
Millersport 53, Zanesville Rosecrans 49
Minerva 58, Alliance Marlington 53
Mogadore Field 51, Streetsboro 50
Morral Ridgedale 57, Marion Elgin 38
Mt. Vernon 67, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 62
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 64, Lima Perry 56
N. Can. Hoover 70, Can. Glenoak 49
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 54, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 13
New Concord John Glenn 70, Thornville Sheridan 44
New Franklin Manchester 65, Apple Creek Waynedale 44
New Madison Tri-Village 43, Arcanum 31
Newark 69, Pickerington Central 56
Newport Central Catholic, Ky. 63, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 42
Norton 63, Akr. Springfield 20
Ontario 65, Marion Harding High School 36
Oregon Clay 58, Fremont Ross 41
Ottawa-Glandorf 71, Kenton 43
Pandora-Gilboa 63, Leipsic 48
Parma Hts. Holy Name 81, Mentor Lake Cath. 60
Paulding 75, Haviland Wayne Trace 70
Peebles 67, Leesburg Fairfield 63, OT
Perrysburg 52, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48
Piketon 51, Frankfort Adena 42
Piqua 56, Sidney 53
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 54, New Lebanon Dixie 51
Poland Seminary 52, Canfield S. Range 46
Port Clinton 64, Vermilion 49
Portsmouth Notre Dame 77, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 54
Portsmouth W. 65, Latham Western 38
Ravenna SE 57, Brookfield 45
Rayland Buckeye 73, Richmond Edison 63
Reynoldsburg 65, Groveport-Madison 47
Rossford 58, Fostoria 49
Sandusky Perkins 75, Sandusky 59
Sardinia Eastern Brown 69, West Union 40
Seaman N. Adams 70, RULH 42
Sheffield Brookside 69, Sullivan Black River 60
Shelby 56, Bellville Clear Fork 45
Sidney Lehman 82, DeGraff Riverside 37
Smithville 64, Rittman 24
Southeastern 60, Williamsport Westfall 47
Southington Chalker 57, Windham 49
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 61, Legacy Christian 56
Spring. Greenon 58, Spring. Cath. Cent. 54
Spring. Shawnee 47, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 35
Springboro 72, Miamisburg 48
St. Henry (OH) 59, Minster 55
St. Xavier (OH) 62, Lou. Ballard, Ky. 42
Stow-Munroe Falls 52, Wadsworth 43
Sunbury Big Walnut 56, Worthington Kilbourne 41
Tallmadge 53, Cuyahoga Falls 44
Tipp City Tippecanoe 58, Fairborn 21
Tol. Cent. Cath. 69, Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 62
Tol. Whitmer 76, Sylvania Northview 73, 3OT
Tontogany Otsego 68, Millbury Lake 65, OT
Trenton Edgewood 65, Bellbrook 53
Trotwood-Madison 80, Akr. Hoban 45
Troy Christian 47, Casstown Miami E. 39
Uniontown Lake 64, Green 49
Upper Sandusky 67, Bucyrus Wynford 66, OT
Urbana 64, Spring. Kenton Ridge 62
Van Buren 55, Arlington 47
Van Wert 42, Lima Bath 40, OT
Van Wert Lincolnview 72, Ottoville 48
Vandalia Butler 56, Xenia 53
Versailles 54, New Bremen 36
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 59, Ansonia 43
W. Carrollton 63, Greenville 35
W. Chester Lakota W. 61, Cin. Oak Hills 39
W. Jefferson 49, Mechanicsburg 47
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 43, Uhrichsville Claymont 39
Wapakoneta 37, Defiance 35, OT
Warren Harding 47, Can. Cent. Cath. 31
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 54, Chillicothe 47
Waverly 62, Oak Hill 38
Waynesfield-Goshen 58, Lima Temple Christian 44
Wellington 65, Wickliffe 42
Wellsville 65, Leetonia 37
Western Reserve Academy 72, Peddie, N.J. 59
Westerville N. 75, Galloway Westland 55
Westerville S. 39, Hayes 38
Westlake 56, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 50
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 86, Marietta 75
Willard 69, Milan Edison 63
Williamsburg 57, Batavia Clermont NE 19
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 63, Sarahsville Shenandoah 19
Wooster 49, New Philadelphia 48, OT
Youngs. Chaney High School 68, Youngs. East 54
Zanesville Maysville 79, Zanesville W. Muskingum 50
