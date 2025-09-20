Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Garfield 20, Carrollton 0
Akr. Hoban 45, Lyndhurst Brush 7
Albany Alexander 46, Wellston 20
Alliance 42, Can. Cent. Cath. 7
Amanda-Clearcreek 31, Circleville 14
Andover Pymatuning Valley 52, Ashtabula St John 14
Archbold 42, Metamora Evergreen 0
Ashland 42, Dover 7
Ashland Crestview 44, Greenwich S. Cent. 7
Ashland Mapleton 30, Plymouth 28
Ashville Teays Valley 28, Reynoldsburg 21
Athens 52, McArthur Vinton County 0
Avon 28, Olmsted Falls 0
Avon Lake 31, Amherst Steele 21
Barnesville 48, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 7
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 25, Gibsonburg 0
Batavia 34, Bethel-Tate 7
Beavercreek 21, Miamisburg 19
Bellaire 18, Cambridge 15
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 37, New Carlisle Tecumseh 12
Bellville Clear Fork 34, Marion Pleasant 0
Belmont Union Local 35, Vincent Warren 0
Belpre 56, Franklin Furnace Green 0
Berea-Midpark 42, Grafton Midview 27
Bishop Ready 7, Cols. KIPP 6
Bloom-Carroll 49, Baltimore Liberty Union 14
Bluffton 42, Spencerville 7
Bowerston Conotton Valley 46, Brownsville, Pa. 7
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 22, N. Royalton 15
Bridgeport 42, Magnolia, W.Va. 18
Brookville 49, Middletown Madison 8
Brunswick 21, Shaker Hts. 14
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 41, Akr. North 8
Caldwell 27, Richmond Edison 10
Can. McKinley 28, Massillon Perry 18
Canal Fulton Northwest 24, Can. South 14
Canfield 35, Youngs. Chaney High School 21
Cardington-Lincoln 36, Howard E. Knox 35
Carey 20, Attica Seneca E. 14
Carlisle 21, Franklin 18
Casstown Miami E. 41, Tipp City Bethel 0
Castalia Margaretta 49, Northwood 14
Cedarville 41, N. Lewisburg Triad 6
Centerburg 41, Loudonville 0
Chagrin Falls Kenston 24, New Franklin Manchester 17
Chardon NDCL 27, Bedford 21
Chesterland W. Geauga 36, Ashtabula Edgewood 12
Chillicothe 18, Wilmington 13
Chillicothe Unioto 47, Piketon 0
Chillicothe Zane Trace 42, Chillicothe Huntington 14
Cin. Anderson 49, Kings Mills Kings 24
Cin. College Prep. 18, Day. Meadowdale 0
Cin. Country Day 35, Batavia Clermont NE 8
Cin. Deer Park 39, Cin. Finneytown 14
Cin. Elder 26, St. Xavier, Ky. 24
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 38, Cin. Aiken 0
Cin. La Salle 35, Cin. Withrow 26
Cin. Moeller 30, St. Xavier (OH) 13
Cin. N. College Hill 23, Cin. Western Hills 8
Cin. NW 55, Cin. Woodward 0
Cin. Oak Hills 35, Cin. Colerain 19
Cin. Princeton 42, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 7
Cin. Turpin 15, Loveland 7
Cin. West Clermont 35, Milford (OH) 21
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 34, Monroe 6
Cle. Hts. 48, Lorain 6
Cle. Rhodes 26, Cle. Hay 16
Cle. St Ignatius 45, Painesville Riverside 33
Clyde 55, Port Clinton 48
Coldwater 34, Minster 7
Collins Western Reserve 46, Norwalk St Paul 14
Cols. Bishop Watterson 36, Canal Winchester Harvest 6
Cols. DeSales 35, George Rogers Clark, Ky. 21
Cols. Grandview Hts. 48, Chesapeake 9
Cols. Independence 56, Columbus South 44
Cols. St. Charles 21, Cols. Franklin Hts. 18
Cols. Upper Arlington 49, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0
Cols. Whetstone 28, Cols. Bexley 14
Columbus Grove 49, Delphos Jefferson 0
Conneaut 31, Rocky River Lutheran W. 21
Convoy Crestview 34, Harrod Allen E. 33
Creston Norwayne 26, Rittman 13
Crown City S. Gallia 40, Oak Hill 7
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42, Youngs. Boardman 10
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 38, Canisius, N.Y. 0
Dawson-Bryant 20, Portsmouth 14
Day. Oakwood 28, Waynesville 16
DeWitt, Mich. 38, Galloway Westland 28
Delaware Buckeye Valley 42, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 14
Delta 65, Swanton 0
E. Palestine 49, Salineville Southern 12
Edon 54, Erie-Mason, Mich. 6
Elida 24, Ottawa-Glandorf 7
Elmore Woodmore 62, Willard 20
Fairfield 10, W. Chester Lakota W. 7
Fairport Harbor Harding 48, Vienna Mathews 0
Findlay 42, Fremont Ross 0
Fitch 54, Akr. Buchtel 6
Frankfort Adena 27, Bainbridge Paint Valley 19
Gahanna Cols. Academy 40, Worthington Christian 21
Gahanna Lincoln 35, Dublin Coffman 7
Galion 7, Ontario 0
Garfield Hts. 48, Eastlake North 17
Garrettsville Garfield 56, Warren Champion 22
Gates Mills Gilmour 48, Cle. John Marshall 18
Germantown Valley View 48, Eaton 10
Girard 49, Sugarcreek Garaway 7
Goshen 57, Blanchester 24
Granville 35, Utica 0
Grove City 24, Hilliard Darby 13
Grove City Christian 62, Corning Miller 20
Groveport-Madison 35, Lancaster 14
Hamilton Badin 42, Bishop Hartley 24
Hamler Patrick Henry 19, Wauseon 7
Harrison 33, Hamilton Ross 7
Haviland Wayne Trace 35, Edgerton 28
Hilliard Davidson 22, Marysville 7
Hillsboro 50, Day. Ponitz Tech. 14
Huber Hts. Wayne 21, Kettering Fairmont 18
Hudson 35, Stow-Munroe Falls 0
Ironton 49, Jackson 10
Ironton Rock Hill 23, South Point 15
Jeromesville Hillsdale 35, Dalton 6
Johnstown 43, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 42, OT
Johnstown Northridge 21, Zanesville 13
Kettering Alter 21, Bellbrook 3
Kirtland 49, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0
LaGrange Keystone 35, Sheffield Brookside 26
Lancaster Fairfield Union 18, Circleville Logan Elm 12
Lebanon 49, Morrow Little Miami 32
Leipsic 43, Arcadia 22
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 31, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 7
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 41, Bradford 0
Lewistown Indian Lake 45, Bellefontaine 21
Lexington 42, Wooster 14
Liberty Center 76, Bryan 7
Lima Bath 48, Kenton 6
Lima Cent. Cath. 45, Ft. Loramie 26
Lima Shawnee 35, Celina 21
Lodi Cloverleaf 19, Akr. Coventry 0
London 42, St. Paris Graham 0
Macedonia Nordonia 48, Solon 14
Madison 38, Gates Mills Hawken 37
Malvern 14, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 13
Mantua Crestwood 54, Brooklyn 12
Maria Stein Marion Local 40, New Bremen 7
Marion Elgin 39, Cory-Rawson 0
Marion Harding High School 32, Caledonia River Valley 20
Martins Ferry 34, Lucas 15
Mason 28, Hamilton 21
Massillon Jackson 38, Green 35
Massillon Washington 21, St. Edward (OH) 14
Mayfield 50, Akr. Firestone 8
McComb 49, Ada 0
McConnelsville Morgan 21, Crooksville 18
McDermott Scioto NW 27, Minford 12
McDonald 27, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 18
Mechanicsburg 42, Jamestown Greeneview 6
Medina Buckeye 34, Bay (OH) 28
Medina Highland 42, Copley 9
Mentor 49, Medina 0
Mentor Lake Cath. 6, Cle. Benedictine 3
Middletown 62, Cin. Sycamore 0
Milan Edison 45, Norwalk 14
Milford Center Fairbanks 42, S. Charleston SE 28
Millbury Lake 35, Rossford 7
Millersburg W. Holmes 35, Mansfield Madison 0
Milton-Union 21, Day. Northridge 14
Minerva 31, Louisville Aquinas 0
Mogadore 21, Akr. Ellet 18
Montpelier 27, Summerfield, Mich. 0
Morral Ridgedale 38, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 26
Mt Gilead 41, Fredericktown 7
Mt. Vernon 38, Heath 22
N. Baltimore 45, Waynesfield-Goshen 13
N. Can. Hoover 31, Louisville 13
N. Olmsted 47, Parma Normandy 13
N. Ridgeville 35, Elyria 7
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 8
Napoleon 42, Sylvania Northview 12
Nelsonville-York 29, Waterford 28
New Albany 34, Hilliard Bradley 17
New Lexington 29, Dresden Tri-Valley 7
New Madison Tri-Village 55, Ansonia 22
New Matamoras Frontier 52, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 8
New Paris National Trail 51, New Lebanon Dixie 22
New Philadelphia 45, Mansfield 26
Newark Licking Valley 57, Newark Cath. 13
Norton 69, Mogadore Field 0
Oak Harbor 36, Tontogany Otsego 14
Oregon Clay 49, Tol. Bowsher 6
Orrville 48, Navarre Fairless 35
Pandora-Gilboa 24, Arlington 14
Parma Hts. Holy Name 27, Cle. Cent. Cath. 0
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 42, Westlake 38
Paulding 35, Defiance Ayersville 32
Perry 35, Geneva 28, OT
Perrysburg 48, Sylvania Southview 6
Philo 44, Byesville Meadowbrook 14
Pickerington Cent. 43, Canal Winchester 30
Pickerington N. 54, Thomas Worthington 3
Piqua 49, W. Carrollton 8
Plain City Jonathan Alder 55, Spring. Shawnee 20
Pomeroy Meigs 52, Bidwell River Valley 6
Portsmouth W. 41, Waverly 7
Powell Olentangy Liberty 21, Dublin Jerome 7
Proctorville Fairland 28, Gallipolis Gallia 26
Rayland Buckeye 36, Carrick, Pa. 30
Richwood N. Union 46, Urbana 27
Riverside Stebbins 35, Greenville 28
Rocky River 39, Lakewood 13
Salem 46, Beaver Local 26
Sandusky Perkins 41, Bellevue 0
Sarahsville Shenandoah 36, Glouster Trimble 6
Shelby 48, Sparta Highland 0
Sherwood Fairview 49, Defiance Tinora 28
Sidney Lehman 64, Troy Christian 6
Smithville 49, Apple Creek Waynedale 7
Spring. Kenton Ridge 21, Spring. NW 17
Spring. NE 60, London Madison-Plains 18
Springboro 35, Clayton Northmont 7
Springfield 35, Centerville 0
St Clairsville 45, E. Liverpool 0
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 42, New Richmond 22
St. Henry (OH) 28, Anna 7
Steubenville 55, Linsly, W.Va. 7
Strasburg 42, Magnolia Sandy Valley 7
Streetsboro 49, Akr. Springfield 7
Strongsville 27, Euclid 12
Sugar Grove Berne Union 41, Millersport 0
Sunbury Big Walnut 28, Westerville S. 7
Sycamore Mohawk 62, Bucyrus 7
Thornville Sheridan 52, New Concord John Glenn 28
Tiffin Columbian 16, Huron 13
Tipp City Tippecanoe 42, Vandalia Butler 0
Tol. Cent. Cath. 35, Warren De La Salle, Mich. 6
Tol. Christian 34, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 32
Tol. Scott 43, Tol. Woodward 14
Tol. Whitmer 57, Holland Springfield 6
Toledo St John's Jesuit 29, Tol. St. Francis 21
Toronto 26, Oak Glen, W.Va. 0
Trenton Edgewood 31, Day. Chaminade Julienne 13
Troy 52, Fairborn 7
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 46, Stewart Federal Hocking 6
Uhrichsville Claymont 28, Newcomerstown 14
Uniontown Lake 35, Can. Glenoak 21
Upper Sandusky 44, Bucyrus Wynford 20
Van Buren 48, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0
Van Wert 36, Defiance 27
Vermilion 44, Sandusky 6
Versailles 43, Rockford Parkway 7
W. Jefferson 41, Spring. Cath. Cent. 7
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 35, E. Can. 0
W. Liberty-Salem 17, Spring. Greenon 13
W. Unity Hilltop 42, Tol. Ottawa Hills 26
Wadsworth 39, Twinsburg 0
Wapakoneta 42, St Marys 7
Washington C.H. 34, Cin. Shroder 14
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 35, Mt. Orab Western Brown 27
West Salem Northwestern 21, Doylestown Chippewa 14
Wheelersburg 52, Lucasville Valley 7
Whiteford, Mich. 58, Pioneer N. Central 0
Whitehall-Yearling 21, Marietta 0
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 35, Bowling Green 14
Wickliffe 38, Independence 0
Williamsport Westfall 49, Southeastern 21
Willoughby S. 7, Maple Hts. 6
Windham 42, Middlefield Cardinal 6
Wintersville Indian Creek 41, Brooke, W.Va. 14
Wooster Triway 21, Massillon Tuslaw 14
Worthington Kilbourne 17, Dublin Scioto 14
Xenia 52, Sidney 7
Zanesville Maysville 48, Coshocton 0
Zanesville W. Muskingum 62, Warsaw River View 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beverly Ft. Frye vs. Seaman N. Adams, ccd.
