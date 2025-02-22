Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrews Osborne Academy 39, Louisville Aquinas 37
Berlin Center Western Reserve 65, Windham 44
Cle. St Ignatius 87, Avon 54
Elyria 86, Berea-Midpark 83
Findlay 61, Perrysburg 36
Fredericktown 46, Mt Gilead 41
Galloway Westland 64, Sunbury Big Walnut 62
Green 61, Youngs. Boardman 39
Grove City Cent. Crossing 47, Grove City 43
Groveport-Madison 70, Canal Winchester 61
Hilliard Bradley 59, Dublin Coffman 44
Hilliard Davidson 55, Cols. Upper Arlington 49
Huron 59, Willard 50
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 72, Powell Olentangy Liberty 53
Logan 62, Ashville Teays Valley 52
Mantua Crestwood 91, Ashtabula Lakeside 56
Marysville 57, Hilliard Darby 54
Massillon Jackson 90, Stow-Munroe Falls 52
Mentor 63, Medina 59
Newark 46, Lancaster 43
Thomas Worthington 66, Dublin Jerome 52
Tol. St. Francis 68, Detroit Lincoln-King, Mich. 43
Toledo St John's Jesuit 62, St. Edward (OH) 61
Westerville N. 79, Dublin Scioto 44
Worthington Kilbourne 53, Westerville S. 45
ESDAA Division 1=
Quarterfinals=
Ohio Deaf 63, Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, Pa. 38
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Play-In=
Cin. Princeton 82, Mason 47
Division II=
Region 8=
Loveland 65, Cin. Anderson 47
Miamisburg 52, Troy 48
Division III=
Region 9=
Avon Lake 87, Mayfield 73
Barberton 71, Alliance 61
STVM 69, Akr. Firestone 45
Region 10=
Wapakoneta 62, Holland Springfield 47
Region 11=
Bishop Hartley 81, Cols. Centennial 41
Canal Fulton Northwest 59, Richfield Revere 55
Cols. Bishop Watterson 73, Columbus South 32
Cols. DeSales 71, Granville 60
Cols. Walnut Ridge 51, Marion Harding High School 48, OT
Dresden Tri-Valley 53, Dover 37
Steubenville 80, New Philadelphia 46
Vincent Warren 64, Marietta 45
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 63, Chillicothe 45
Region 12=
Cin. Hughes 69, Mt. Orab Western Brown 27
Hamilton Badin 57, Cin. Woodward 35
Division IV=
Region 13=
Akr. Buchtel 93, Conneaut 27
Alliance Marlington 64, Akr. Coventry 51
Bay (OH) 61, Cle. Benedictine 51
Beloit W. Branch 75, Mentor Lake Cath. 53
Canfield 83, Ravenna 37
Chesterland W. Geauga 60, Parma Hts. Holy Name 57
Jefferson Area 85, Niles McKinley 57
Lodi Cloverleaf 70, Mogadore Field 68
Orange 54, Ashtabula Edgewood 43
Orrville 54, Hubbard 43
Peninsula Woodridge 63, Perry 59
Salem 55, Lorain Clearview 36
Sheffield Brookside 84, Norton 54
Streetsboro 70, Cle. VASJ 55
Region 14=
Chardon NDCL 81, Akr. East 38
Elida 63, Van Wert 59
Gates Mills Hawken 65, Elyria Cath. 49
Oberlin Firelands 47, Can. South 37
Shelby 51, Ottawa-Glandorf 49, OT
Youngs. Ursuline 68, Struthers 29
Region 15=
E. Liverpool 47, Carrollton 46
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 70, Cambridge 38
New Concord John Glenn 76, Philo 64
Zanesville Maysville 74, Uhrichsville Claymont 35
Region 16=
Bishop Fenwick 57, Cin. Shroder 50
Cin. Wyoming 69, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 31
Day. Dunbar 68, Eaton 43
Day. Northridge 75, Spring. NW 34
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 53, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 52
Region 17=
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 74, Burton Berkshire 20
Division V=
Region 18=
Archbold 50, Swanton 45
Castalia Margaretta 62, Oak Harbor 45
Findlay Liberty-Benton 57, Milan Edison 50
Genoa 66, Galion 24
Liberty Center 62, Defiance Tinora 54
Paulding 60, Millbury Lake 54
Pemberville Eastwood 62, Delta 51
Region 19=
Chesapeake 59, Albany Alexander 46
Chillicothe Zane Trace 76, Nelsonville-York 56
Ironton 53, Dawson-Bryant High School 36
Minford 79, West Union 56
Proctorville Fairland 82, Bidwell River Valley 39
Sardinia Eastern Brown 65, McDermott Scioto NW 35
South Point 49, Portsmouth 30
Wheelersburg 38, Oak Hill 33
Region 20=
Lewistown Indian Lake 53, Spring. Greenon 38
Milton-Union 50, Arcanum 47
St Bernard-Elmwood Place 67, Cin. N. College Hill 41
Versailles 75, Lees Creek E. Clinton 26
Waynesville 63, Jamestown Greeneview 46
Division VI=
Region 21=
Andrews Osborne Academy 39, Columbia Station Columbia 37
Campbell Memorial 81, Salineville Southern 49
Cuyahoga Hts. 58, Oberlin 49
Dalton 82, Loudonville 47
E. Can. 51, Brookfield 38
Hartville Lake Center Christian 43, Rootstown 35
Independence 70, Lisbon David Anderson 43
Kirtland 69, Rittman 37
Leavittsburg LaBrae 60, Mineral Ridge 40, OT
McDonald 75, Ashland Mapleton 65
Mogadore 57, Sullivan Black River 52
New Middletown Spring. 61, Youngs. Valley Christian 60
Newton Falls 60, E. Palestine 39
Orwell Grand Valley 56, Hanoverton United 36
Smithville 67, Bard Cleveland 26
Region 22=
Ashland Crestview 66, Bucyrus 44
Attica Seneca E. 41, Monroeville 31
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 47, Tol. Ottawa Hills 38
Bluffton 66, Haviland Wayne Trace 43
Collins Western Reserve 73, Mansfield Christian 50
Columbus Grove 53, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 41
Convoy Crestview 53, Van Wert Lincolnview 35
Hamler Patrick Henry 72, Antwerp 42
Lima Cent. Cath. 45, Ada 42, OT
Metamora Evergreen 81, Bloomdale Elmwood 57
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 53, New London 23
Sherwood Fairview 43, Hicksville 31
Sycamore Mohawk 80, Elmore Woodmore 37
Sycamore Mohawk 80, Elmore Woodmore 39
Tol. Christian 71, Carey 40
Tol. Maumee Valley 68, Kansas Lakota 41
Van Buren 53, Defiance Ayersville 46
Region 23=
Beaver Eastern 59, Frankfort Adena 36
Berlin Hiland 94, Newcomerstown 29
Caldwell 58, Lore City Buckeye Trail 51
Cardington-Lincoln 60, Sugar Grove Berne Union 20
Chillicothe Huntington 63, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 60
Galion Northmor 54, Mechanicsburg 26
Ironton Rock Hill 53, Belpre 47
Lucasville Valley 65, Bainbridge Paint Valley 53
Malvern 60, Beverly Ft. Frye 41
Peebles 56, Southeastern 51
Portsmouth W. 52, Lynchburg-Clay 48
Reedsville Eastern 59, Waterford 46
Seaman N. Adams 91, Stewart Federal Hocking 69
Tree of Life 48, Centerburg 46
W. Jefferson 48, Grove City Christian 41
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 73, Crooksville 33
Region 24=
Anna 61, New Paris National Trail 33
Coldwater 62, Rockford Parkway 42
Maria Stein Marion Local 66, Harrod Allen E. 39
New Bremen 42, St. Henry (OH) 37
New Madison Tri-Village 75, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 27
Spencerville 76, Lima Perry 45
Division VII=
Region 25=
Ashtabula St John 66, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 58
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 65, Greenwich S. Cent. 61
Norwalk St Paul 53, Mansfield St. Peter's 41
Plymouth 58, Lakeside Danbury 32
Sandusky St. Mary 61, Crestline 30
Region 26=
Arlington 63, Vanlue 10
Delphos St John's 80, New Knoxville 41
Edgerton 58, Stryker 43
Edon 65, W. Unity Hilltop 45
Ft. Jennings 69, Pandora-Gilboa 56
Kalida 57, Holgate 30
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 53, Lima Temple Christian 48
Miller City 70, Continental 39
Minster 69, Dola Hardin Northern 50
Montpelier 71, Oregon Stritch 62
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 48, Delphos Jefferson 41
New Riegel 60, Gibsonburg 55
Old Fort 57, McComb 31
Ottoville 50, Leipsic 47, OT
Pettisville 31, Pioneer N. Central 18
Tiffin Calvert 60, N. Baltimore 35
Region 27=
Hannibal River 41, Shadyside 28
Millersport 55, Groveport Madison Christian 34
New Matamoras Frontier 54, Bridgeport 36
Newark Cath. 68, Granville Christian 53
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 57, Strasburg 27
Zanesville Rosecrans 65, Bowerston Conotton Valley 49
Region 28=
Bradford 52, S. Charleston SE 49
Delaware Christian 52, Fairfield Christian 46
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 48, Danville 36
Northside Christian 80, Liberty Christian Academy 59
Russia 86, Ansonia 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/