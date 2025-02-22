Friday's Scores

Breaking: Ohio records first juvenile flu-related death as hospitalizations continue to rise

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrews Osborne Academy 39, Louisville Aquinas 37

Berlin Center Western Reserve 65, Windham 44

Cle. St Ignatius 87, Avon 54

Elyria 86, Berea-Midpark 83

Findlay 61, Perrysburg 36

Fredericktown 46, Mt Gilead 41

Galloway Westland 64, Sunbury Big Walnut 62

Green 61, Youngs. Boardman 39

Grove City Cent. Crossing 47, Grove City 43

Groveport-Madison 70, Canal Winchester 61

Hilliard Bradley 59, Dublin Coffman 44

Hilliard Davidson 55, Cols. Upper Arlington 49

Huron 59, Willard 50

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 72, Powell Olentangy Liberty 53

Logan 62, Ashville Teays Valley 52

Mantua Crestwood 91, Ashtabula Lakeside 56

Marysville 57, Hilliard Darby 54

Massillon Jackson 90, Stow-Munroe Falls 52

Mentor 63, Medina 59

Newark 46, Lancaster 43

Thomas Worthington 66, Dublin Jerome 52

Tol. St. Francis 68, Detroit Lincoln-King, Mich. 43

Toledo St John's Jesuit 62, St. Edward (OH) 61

Westerville N. 79, Dublin Scioto 44

Worthington Kilbourne 53, Westerville S. 45

ESDAA Division 1=

Quarterfinals=

Ohio Deaf 63, Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, Pa. 38

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Play-In=

Cin. Princeton 82, Mason 47

Division II=

Region 8=

Loveland 65, Cin. Anderson 47

Miamisburg 52, Troy 48

Division III=

Region 9=

Avon Lake 87, Mayfield 73

Barberton 71, Alliance 61

STVM 69, Akr. Firestone 45

Region 10=

Wapakoneta 62, Holland Springfield 47

Region 11=

Bishop Hartley 81, Cols. Centennial 41

Canal Fulton Northwest 59, Richfield Revere 55

Cols. Bishop Watterson 73, Columbus South 32

Cols. DeSales 71, Granville 60

Cols. Walnut Ridge 51, Marion Harding High School 48, OT

Dresden Tri-Valley 53, Dover 37

Steubenville 80, New Philadelphia 46

Vincent Warren 64, Marietta 45

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 63, Chillicothe 45

Region 12=

Cin. Hughes 69, Mt. Orab Western Brown 27

Hamilton Badin 57, Cin. Woodward 35

Division IV=

Region 13=

Akr. Buchtel 93, Conneaut 27

Alliance Marlington 64, Akr. Coventry 51

Bay (OH) 61, Cle. Benedictine 51

Beloit W. Branch 75, Mentor Lake Cath. 53

Canfield 83, Ravenna 37

Chesterland W. Geauga 60, Parma Hts. Holy Name 57

Jefferson Area 85, Niles McKinley 57

Lodi Cloverleaf 70, Mogadore Field 68

Orange 54, Ashtabula Edgewood 43

Orrville 54, Hubbard 43

Peninsula Woodridge 63, Perry 59

Salem 55, Lorain Clearview 36

Sheffield Brookside 84, Norton 54

Streetsboro 70, Cle. VASJ 55

Region 14=

Chardon NDCL 81, Akr. East 38

Elida 63, Van Wert 59

Gates Mills Hawken 65, Elyria Cath. 49

Oberlin Firelands 47, Can. South 37

Shelby 51, Ottawa-Glandorf 49, OT

Youngs. Ursuline 68, Struthers 29

Region 15=

E. Liverpool 47, Carrollton 46

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 70, Cambridge 38

New Concord John Glenn 76, Philo 64

Zanesville Maysville 74, Uhrichsville Claymont 35

Region 16=

Bishop Fenwick 57, Cin. Shroder 50

Cin. Wyoming 69, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 31

Day. Dunbar 68, Eaton 43

Day. Northridge 75, Spring. NW 34

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 53, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 52

Region 17=

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 74, Burton Berkshire 20

Division V=

Region 18=

Archbold 50, Swanton 45

Castalia Margaretta 62, Oak Harbor 45

Findlay Liberty-Benton 57, Milan Edison 50

Genoa 66, Galion 24

Liberty Center 62, Defiance Tinora 54

Paulding 60, Millbury Lake 54

Pemberville Eastwood 62, Delta 51

Region 19=

Chesapeake 59, Albany Alexander 46

Chillicothe Zane Trace 76, Nelsonville-York 56

Ironton 53, Dawson-Bryant High School 36

Minford 79, West Union 56

Proctorville Fairland 82, Bidwell River Valley 39

Sardinia Eastern Brown 65, McDermott Scioto NW 35

South Point 49, Portsmouth 30

Wheelersburg 38, Oak Hill 33

Region 20=

Lewistown Indian Lake 53, Spring. Greenon 38

Milton-Union 50, Arcanum 47

St Bernard-Elmwood Place 67, Cin. N. College Hill 41

Versailles 75, Lees Creek E. Clinton 26

Waynesville 63, Jamestown Greeneview 46

Division VI=

Region 21=

Andrews Osborne Academy 39, Columbia Station Columbia 37

Campbell Memorial 81, Salineville Southern 49

Cuyahoga Hts. 58, Oberlin 49

Dalton 82, Loudonville 47

E. Can. 51, Brookfield 38

Hartville Lake Center Christian 43, Rootstown 35

Independence 70, Lisbon David Anderson 43

Kirtland 69, Rittman 37

Leavittsburg LaBrae 60, Mineral Ridge 40, OT

McDonald 75, Ashland Mapleton 65

Mogadore 57, Sullivan Black River 52

New Middletown Spring. 61, Youngs. Valley Christian 60

Newton Falls 60, E. Palestine 39

Orwell Grand Valley 56, Hanoverton United 36

Smithville 67, Bard Cleveland 26

Region 22=

Ashland Crestview 66, Bucyrus 44

Attica Seneca E. 41, Monroeville 31

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 47, Tol. Ottawa Hills 38

Bluffton 66, Haviland Wayne Trace 43

Collins Western Reserve 73, Mansfield Christian 50

Columbus Grove 53, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 41

Convoy Crestview 53, Van Wert Lincolnview 35

Hamler Patrick Henry 72, Antwerp 42

Lima Cent. Cath. 45, Ada 42, OT

Metamora Evergreen 81, Bloomdale Elmwood 57

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 53, New London 23

Sherwood Fairview 43, Hicksville 31

Sycamore Mohawk 80, Elmore Woodmore 37

Sycamore Mohawk 80, Elmore Woodmore 39

Tol. Christian 71, Carey 40

Tol. Maumee Valley 68, Kansas Lakota 41

Van Buren 53, Defiance Ayersville 46

Region 23=

Beaver Eastern 59, Frankfort Adena 36

Berlin Hiland 94, Newcomerstown 29

Caldwell 58, Lore City Buckeye Trail 51

Cardington-Lincoln 60, Sugar Grove Berne Union 20

Chillicothe Huntington 63, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 60

Galion Northmor 54, Mechanicsburg 26

Ironton Rock Hill 53, Belpre 47

Lucasville Valley 65, Bainbridge Paint Valley 53

Malvern 60, Beverly Ft. Frye 41

Peebles 56, Southeastern 51

Portsmouth W. 52, Lynchburg-Clay 48

Reedsville Eastern 59, Waterford 46

Seaman N. Adams 91, Stewart Federal Hocking 69

Tree of Life 48, Centerburg 46

W. Jefferson 48, Grove City Christian 41

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 73, Crooksville 33

Region 24=

Anna 61, New Paris National Trail 33

Coldwater 62, Rockford Parkway 42

Maria Stein Marion Local 66, Harrod Allen E. 39

New Bremen 42, St. Henry (OH) 37

New Madison Tri-Village 75, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 27

Spencerville 76, Lima Perry 45

Division VII=

Region 25=

Ashtabula St John 66, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 58

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 65, Greenwich S. Cent. 61

Norwalk St Paul 53, Mansfield St. Peter's 41

Plymouth 58, Lakeside Danbury 32

Sandusky St. Mary 61, Crestline 30

Region 26=

Arlington 63, Vanlue 10

Delphos St John's 80, New Knoxville 41

Edgerton 58, Stryker 43

Edon 65, W. Unity Hilltop 45

Ft. Jennings 69, Pandora-Gilboa 56

Kalida 57, Holgate 30

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 53, Lima Temple Christian 48

Miller City 70, Continental 39

Minster 69, Dola Hardin Northern 50

Montpelier 71, Oregon Stritch 62

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 48, Delphos Jefferson 41

New Riegel 60, Gibsonburg 55

Old Fort 57, McComb 31

Ottoville 50, Leipsic 47, OT

Pettisville 31, Pioneer N. Central 18

Tiffin Calvert 60, N. Baltimore 35

Region 27=

Hannibal River 41, Shadyside 28

Millersport 55, Groveport Madison Christian 34

New Matamoras Frontier 54, Bridgeport 36

Newark Cath. 68, Granville Christian 53

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 57, Strasburg 27

Zanesville Rosecrans 65, Bowerston Conotton Valley 49

Region 28=

Bradford 52, S. Charleston SE 49

Delaware Christian 52, Fairfield Christian 46

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 48, Danville 36

Northside Christian 80, Liberty Christian Academy 59

Russia 86, Ansonia 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

