Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Apple Creek Waynedale 54, Wooster 33
Berea-Midpark 77, Brunswick 66
Chesterland W. Geauga 59, Madison 51
Creston Norwayne 54, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 40
Defiance Tinora 58, Delta 49
Fostoria 59, Genoa Area 47
New Matamoras Frontier 50, Beallsville 30
Peebles 66, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 61
Perrysburg 53, Bellevue 47, OT
Salineville Southern 61, Toronto 40
Smithville 55, Ontario 37
Spencerville 48, St. Henry 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
