Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Apple Creek Waynedale 54, Wooster 33

Berea-Midpark 77, Brunswick 66

Chesterland W. Geauga 59, Madison 51

Creston Norwayne 54, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 40

Defiance Tinora 58, Delta 49

Fostoria 59, Genoa Area 47

New Matamoras Frontier 50, Beallsville 30

Peebles 66, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 61

Perrysburg 53, Bellevue 47, OT

Salineville Southern 61, Toronto 40

Smithville 55, Ontario 37

Spencerville 48, St. Henry 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

