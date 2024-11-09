Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Division I=

Region 1=

Mentor 33, Strongsville 0

St. Edward (OH) 24, Tol. Whitmer 7

Region 2=

Centerville 14, Springboro 7

Dublin Coffman 56, Lebanon 20

Huber Hts. Wayne 20, Kettering Fairmont 10

Region 3=

Cols. Upper Arlington 24, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 20

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 17, Gahanna Lincoln 14

Region 4=

W. Chester Lakota W. 20, Cin. Elder 14

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Hoban 21, Uniontown Lake 14

Region 6=

Wadsworth 21, N. Ridgeville 10

Region 7=

Ashland 27, Cols. DeSales 14

Ashville Teays Valley 10, Worthington Kilbourne 7

Sunbury Big Walnut 35, Massillon Perry 24

Region 8=

Cin. Anderson 49, Vandalia Butler 14

Division III=

Region 9=

Aurora 42, Geneva 14

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 19, Chardon 16

Youngs. Ursuline 44, Cle. VASJ 8

Region 10=

Cle. Benedictine 28, Defiance 6

Tol. Cent. Cath. 48, Richfield Revere 0

Region 11=

Bishop Watterson 34, Jackson 0

Steubenville 35, Athens 14

Region 12=

Bellbrook 24, Cin. McNicholas 21

London 24, Day. Chaminade Julienne 12

St Marys 16, Tipp City Tippecanoe 14

Wapakoneta 48, Wilmington 12

Division IV=

Region 13=

Mentor Lake Cath. 35, Mogadore Field 3

Perry 3, Struthers 0

Streetsboro 34, Canal Fulton Northwest 7

Region 14=

Ontario 38, Clyde 7

Sandusky Perkins 48, Vermilion 7

Region 15=

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49, Waverly 14

New Lexington 52, Circleville Logan Elm 14

St Clairsville 29, Bishop Ready 22

Region 16=

Cin. Taft 44, Brookville 0

Kettering Alter 42, Cin. Wyoming 0

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 42, Germantown Valley View 10

Division V=

Region 17=

New Franklin Manchester 41, Burton Berkshire 19

Poland Seminary 34, Martins Ferry 14

Sugarcreek Garaway 38, Garrettsville Garfield 20

Region 18=

Liberty Center 35, Findlay Liberty-Benton 0

Milan Edison 42, Wooster Triway 21

Oak Harbor 35, LaGrange Keystone 7

Region 19=

Canal Winchester Harvest 48, Gahanna Cols. Academy 7

Ironton 44, Portsmouth 0

Region 20=

Waynesville 55, Cin. Madeira 6

Division VI=

Region 21=

Columbia Station Columbia 28, Mogadore 0

Kirtland 39, Smithville 0

New Middletown Spring. 29, Toronto 28

Region 22=

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 34, Attica Seneca E. 0

Bluffton 35, Huron 0

Hamler Patrick Henry 24, Carey 0

Region 23=

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34, Newcomerstown 14

Region 24=

Anna 54, Purcell Marian 12

Division VII=

Region 25=

Cuyahoga Hts. 7, Berlin Center Western Reserve 6

Jeromesville Hillsdale 43, Windham 14

Malvern 42, Lowellville 14

Region 26=

Columbus Grove 38, Lima Cent. Cath. 6

Leipsic 18, Gibsonburg 16

Sycamore Mohawk 20, McComb 13

Region 27=

Beaver Eastern 41, Crown City S. Gallia 6

Bowerston Conotton Valley 26, Glouster Trimble 22

Region 28=

Maria Stein Marion Local 56, New Madison Tri-Village 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

