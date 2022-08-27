Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. North 8, Wickliffe 7
Akr. Springfield 10, Ashtabula St. John 7
Ansonia 46, Cin. Gamble Montessori 12
Archbold 34, St. Henry 10
Arlington 38, Ada 20
Ashville Teays Valley 17, Logan 7
Avon Lake 35, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0
Barnesville 42, Byesville Meadowbrook 7
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 29, Sycamore Mohawk 0
Bay Village Bay 26, Lakewood 7
Belmont Union Local 45, Rayland Buckeye 7
Bishop Fenwick 45, Middletown Madison Senior 0
Bishop Ready 68, Tol. Woodward 0
Bloom-Carroll 28, New Concord John Glenn 12
Brooklyn 22, Cle. John Adams 0
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 48, Lore City Buckeye Trail 20
Canal Fulton Northwest 22, Alliance Marlington 14
Canfield 28, Bellevue 12
Carlisle 61, Casstown Miami E. 7
Castalia Margaretta 21, Collins Western Reserve 0
Chillicothe 27, London 24
Cin. Mariemont 30, Norwood 6
Cin. Princeton 28, Cin. Colerain 0
Cin. Wyoming 20, Cin. Taft 0
Circleville 46, Southeastern 22
Circleville Logan Elm 35, Williamsport Westfall 0
Clayton Northmont 56, Richmond, Ind. 0
Cle. Hay 40, Cle. Cent. Cath. 0
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 34, Oberlin 14
Cols. Upper Arlington 37, Tol. St. Francis 0
Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Sheffield Brookside 0
Dalton 48, Massillon Tuslaw 0
Danville 42, Bucyrus 0
Day. Chaminade Julienne 42, Day. Belmont 0
Delaware Hayes 17, Cols. St. Charles 0
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 17, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 0
Dover 35, Akr. East 0
Fairview 22, Parma 0
Findlay Liberty-Benton 24, Columbus Grove 13
Franklin Furnace Green 40, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 0
Garrettsville Garfield 17, Cortland Lakeview 7
Gibsonburg 61, Elmore Woodmore 13
Girard 48, Youngs. Liberty 0
Greenfield McClain 56, McDermott Scioto NW 39
Hubbard 8, Greenville, Pa. 3
Huron 49, Norwalk 13
Jefferson Area 20, Painesville Harvey 14
Kettering Fairmont 38, Trotwood-Madison 14
Kirtland 21, Rocky River Lutheran W. 0
Lancaster Fairfield Union 44, Crooksville 0
Leipsic 48, Sherwood Fairview 6
Mantua Crestwood 28, Minerva 0
Maria Stein Marion Local 42, McComb 0
Marion Pleasant 8, Bucyrus Wynford 0
Martins Ferry 43, Leetonia 13
Marysville 17, Lancaster 0
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 53, Cory-Rawson 7
Mechanicsburg 55, Covington 0
Medina Highland 41, N. Royalton 0
Metamora Evergreen 41, Montpelier 7
Millersburg W. Holmes 51, Orrville 14
Mineral Ridge 48, Orange 6
Minford 41, Chesapeake 7
Mogadore Field 28, Ravenna SE 6
Monroe 13, Hamilton Ross 9
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42, Kansas Lakota 3
Navarre Fairless 40, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7
Newark Cath. 45, Nelsonville-York 0
Olmsted Falls 32, Brunswick 7
Oregon Clay 41, Sylvania Northview 0
Pemberville Eastwood 28, Bowling Green 0
Piqua 58, W. Carrollton 0
Plain City Jonathan Alder 21, Delaware Buckeye Valley 7
Richmond Edison 41, Wellsville 0
Sarahsville Shenandoah 38, Shadyside 20
St. Marys Memorial 21, Defiance 6
Steubenville 36, New Philadelphia 0
Sugarcreek Garaway 33, Apple Creek Waynedale 3
Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Zanesville 7
Sylvania Southview 72, Tol. Waite 0
Toronto 42, E. Palestine 7
Uniontown Lake 35, Maple Hts. 0
Wapakoneta 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 7
Waynesfield-Goshen 41, Arcadia 0
Westerville S. 30, Westerville Cent. 7
Zanesville Rosecrans 47, Millersport 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Whitehall-Yearling vs. Cols. Northland, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/