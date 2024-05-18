Friday's Scores

Boy's Baseball
|Division II
Region 6
Defiance 12, Fostoria 2
Maumee 4, Wauseon 0
Sandusky Perkins 11, Vermillion 1, 6 innings
Van Wert 5, Bryan 4
Region 8
Division III
Region 10
Coldwater 11, Bluffton 1
Findlay Liberty Benton 5, Van Buren 4
Haviland Wayne Trace 10, Bloomdale Elmwood 1
