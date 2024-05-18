Friday's Scores

Boy's Baseball

Division II

Region 6

Defiance 12, Fostoria 2

Maumee 4, Wauseon 0

Sandusky Perkins 11, Vermillion 1, 6 innings

Van Wert 5, Bryan 4

Region 8

Division III

Region 10

Coldwater 11, Bluffton 1

Findlay Liberty Benton 5, Van Buren 4

Haviland Wayne Trace 10, Bloomdale Elmwood 1

