X

Friday's Scores

news | Updated 25 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 80, Ravenna 74

Alliance 49, Carrollton 44

Amherst Steele 51, N. Ridgeville 46

Anna 41, Jackson Center 39

Archbold 60, Swanton 51

Arlington 69, Leipsic 62, OT

Atwater Waterloo 64, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 54

Avon Lake 63, N. Olmsted 50

Beloit W. Branch 53, Salem 43

Beverly Ft. Frye 62, Hannibal River 50

Bishop Hartley 47, Bishop Watterson 38

Bloomdale Elmwood 49, Tontogany Otsego 46, 2OT

Botkins 37, Russia 35

Bowling Green Christian Academy 53, Monclova Christian 48

Byesville Meadowbrook 65, McConnelsville Morgan 38

Canal Fulton Northwest 63, Orrville 36

Cardington-Lincoln 65, Mt. Gilead 57

Casstown Miami E. 77, Newton Local 62

Castalia Margaretta 49, Oak Harbor 43

Cedarville 70, Spring. Greenon 57

Celina 48, St. Marys Memorial 45, OT

Centerville 66, Huber Hts. Wayne 62

Chagrin Falls Kenston 76, Willoughby S. 53

Chillicothe Zane Trace 56, Southeastern 40

Cin. Country Day 64, Miami Valley Christian Academy 32

Cin. Elder 58, Cin. La Salle 56, OT

Cin. Gamble Montessori 76, Blanchester 72

Cin. Hughes 78, Cin. Aiken 73

Cin. McNicholas 52, Day. Carroll 45

Cin. Walnut Hills 70, Cin. Anderson 61

Cols. Beechcroft 81, West 54

Cols. Linden-McKinley 62, Cols. Eastmoor 51

Cols. St. Charles 62, Bishop Ready 45

Columbus Grove 72, Harrod Allen E. 25

Convoy Crestview 48, Paulding 43

Copley 57, Medina Highland 53

Cory-Rawson 55, Vanlue 53

Coshocton 79, Crooksville 60

Creston Norwayne 76, West Salem Northwestern 70

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 62, Gates Mills Gilmour 53

Dalton 61, Apple Creek Waynedale 56

Day. Christian 80, Franklin Middletown Christian 43

Defiance 46, Wapakoneta 39

Delaware Christian 60, Northside Christian 44

Delphos Jefferson 64, Spencerville 60

Doylestown Chippewa 62, Jeromesville Hillsdale 54

Dresden Tri-Valley 84, Philo 72

Dublin Coffman 64, Cols. Upper Arlington 62

Dublin Jerome 49, Lewis Center Olentangy 39

Eastside, Ind. 32, Defiance Tinora 25

Elyria Open Door 61, Lorain Clearview 59

Euclid 61, Brunswick 58

Fairport Harbor Harding 77, Ashtabula Edgewood 66

Fayetteville-Perry 38, Leesburg Fairfield 33

Findlay Liberty-Benton 92, N. Baltimore 51

Fostoria 73, Elmore Woodmore 61

Frankfort Adena 66, Bainbridge Paint Valley 45

Fredericktown 59, Centerburg 50

Fremont St. Joseph 59, Gibsonburg 47

Gahanna Lincoln 65, Grove City 25

Galion Northmor 54, Sparta Highland 47

Garfield Hts. Trinity 54, Wickliffe 50

Granville 60, Newark Licking Valley 58

Greenfield McClain 44, Washington C.H. 39

Hamilton Badin 68, Kettering Alter 65

Hartville Lake Center Christian 41, Garrettsville Garfield 40

Haviland Wayne Trace 80, Defiance Ayersville 65

Heartland Christian 63, Vienna Mathews 61

Hillsboro 68, Lees Creek E. Clinton 54

Independence 45, Burton Berkshire 32

Kalida 52, Continental 29

Kings Mills Kings 36, Cin. West Clermont 35

Kirtland 57, Geneva 54

Lebanon 48, Loveland 27

Legacy Christian 43, Day. Miami Valley 29

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 67, Hilliard Bradley 63

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 70, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 59

Lima Shawnee 68, Elida 29

Louisville 43, Massillon 40

Louisville Aquinas 76, Ravenna SE 47

Lucas 46, Kidron Cent. Christian 30

Lyndhurst Brush 69, Chardon 54

Macedonia Nordonia 58, Cuyahoga Falls 32

Mansfield Sr. 46, Lexington 39

Maria Stein Marion Local 49, Rockford Parkway 34

Marion Pleasant 46, Galion 28

Marysville 53, Lewis Center Olentangy 45

Marysville 69, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 67

Mayfield 78, Madison 59

McArthur Vinton County 62, Bidwell River Valley 50

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 40

Mechanicsburg 56, Spring. NE 48

Medina 52, Strongsville 50

Mentor 93, Painesville Riverside 59

Metamora Evergreen 59, Bryan 46

Milford Center Fairbanks 51, W. Jefferson 38

Milton-Union 49, New Lebanon Dixie 37

Minster 60, Coldwater 53

Montpelier 49, Pettisville 46

Mowrystown Whiteoak 58, Peebles 35

Mt. Orab Western Brown 61, Georgetown 36

Mt. Vernon 51, Mansfield Madison 42

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 82, Bucyrus 37

New Bremen 68, New Knoxville 28

New Lexington 63, Zanesville W. Muskingum 38

New Madison Tri-Village 67, Covington 27

New Middletown Spring. 64, McDonald 55

New Paris National Trail 57, Union City Mississinawa Valley 43

Newark 56, Groveport-Madison 48

North East, Pa. 74, Conneaut 36

Norton 70, Mogadore Field 40

Norwalk 67, Bellevue 48

Old Fort 56, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 18

Ontario 49, Marion Harding 38

Ottawa-Glandorf 73, Kenton 48

Ottoville 57, Lima Cent. Cath. 41

Pandora-Gilboa 57, McComb 42

Parma 55, Elyria Cath. 43

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 63, Zanesville 30

Pemberville Eastwood 57, Millbury Lake 53

Pickerington Cent. 70, Lancaster 31

Pickerington N. 62, New Albany 42

Piketon 60, Chillicothe Huntington 22

Plain City Jonathan Alder 50, Spring. Kenton Ridge 32

Port Clinton 69, Milan Edison 49

Portsmouth 65, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 63

Portsmouth W. 62, Oak Hill 37

Proctorville Fairland 52, Ironton 35

Rayland Buckeye 84, Richmond Edison 50

Reading 60, Williamsburg 35

Reynoldsburg 69, Grove City Cent. Crossing 51

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 84, W. Union 50

STVM 88, Lakewood St. Edward 58

Sandusky Perkins 40, Vermilion 35

Sandusky St. Mary 79, Lakeside Danbury 58

Sarahsville Shenandoah 59, New Matamoras Frontier 36

Sardinia Eastern Brown 72, Lynchburg-Clay 37

Seaman N. Adams 73, Akr. Manchester 51

Shadyside 65, Barnesville 62, OT

Shelby 86, Bellville Clear Fork 62

Sidney 63, Riverside Stebbins 48

South 67, East 43

Spring. Cath. Cent. 77, London Madison Plains 37

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 56, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53

Streetsboro 49, Lodi Cloverleaf 38

Struthers 69, Cortland Lakeview 50

Sunbury Big Walnut 53, Dublin Scioto 41

Sycamore Mohawk 83, Bucyrus Wynford 44

Thomas Worthington 62, Hilliard Darby 43

Thornville Sheridan 66, New Concord John Glenn 42

Tiffin Columbian 81, Clyde 74

Tipp City Bethel 37, Ansonia 35

Tol. St. John's 52, Tol. St. Francis 37

Uniontown Lake 72, Maple Hts. 64

Upper Sandusky 56, Attica Seneca E. 46

Van Wert Lincolnview 67, Ada 34

Versailles 66, Ft. Recovery 58

Vincent Warren 48, Cambridge 45

W. Liberty-Salem 63, N. Lewisburg Triad 51

Warren Champion 49, Campbell Memorial 44

Wauseon 46, Delta 31

Waverly 64, Lucasville Valley 52

Wellsville 59, Salineville Southern 50

Westerville Cent. 83, Galloway Westland 30

Westerville S. 52, Cols. Franklin Hts. 42

Willard 51, Huron 46

Williamsport Westfall 51, Chillicothe Unioto 37

Wooster 68, Ashland 60

Wooster Triway 72, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 53

Xenia 62, Greenville 54

Youngs. Chaney High School 63, Youngs. Ursuline 55

Zanesville Maysville 66, Warsaw River View 62

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 44, Sugarcreek Garaway 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.