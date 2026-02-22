Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 71, Leipsic 37

Akr. Coventry 71, Mantua Crestwood 53

Archbold 55, Bryan 35

Arlington 74, Arcadia 39

Ashland Crestview 67, Norwalk St Paul 57

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 30, New Riegel 27

Batavia 46, Georgetown 36

Bellbrook 73, Xenia 55

Bellevue 56, Willard 52

Beverly Ft. Frye 54, Stewart Federal Hocking 49

Bishop Hartley 38, Cols. Bishop Watterson 34

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 67, Medina Highland 52

Brunswick 46, Shaker Hts. 37

Burton Berkshire 53, Cornerstone Christian 49

Canfield 70, Warren JFK 26

Canfield S. Range 58, Campbell Memorial 45

Carey 46, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 27

Castalia Margaretta 71, Old Fort 53

Chagrin Falls 64, Aurora 55

Chillicothe Unioto 63, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 35

Cin. Aiken 81, Cin. Western Hills 70

Cin. Indian Hill 51, Cin. NW 46

Cin. Moeller 42, Cin. Walnut Hills 41

Cin. Princeton 66, Fairfield 48

Cin. Sycamore 48, Cin. Oak Hills 36

Cin. West Clermont 63, Milford (OH) 62

Circleville 69, Baltimore Liberty Union 42

Cle. Benedictine 72, Geneva 68

Cle. Hts. 73, Lorain 54

Cle. St Ignatius 78, Akr. Hoban 59

Cle. VASJ 104, Mayfield 89

Collins Western Reserve 71, Plymouth 35

Cols. DeSales 40, Cols. St. Charles 37

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 57, Granville 50

Cols. Horizon 68, Cols. Mifflin 58

Cols. Northland 67, Youngstown Urban Scholars 40

Cols. Upper Arlington 53, Hilliard Davidson 44

Cols. Whetstone 72, Cols. Briggs 41

Columbia Station Columbia 65, Independence 56

Columbus Grove 54, Harrod Allen E. 40

Cortland Lakeview 50, Brooklyn 43

Cuyahoga Falls 61, Copley 57

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 65, Macedonia Nordonia 63

Defiance 48, Celina 20

Delphos St John's 95, Rockford Parkway 53

Doylestown Chippewa 58, Dalton 54

Dublin Jerome 53, Thomas Worthington 50

Elyria 74, Avon 68

Fairview 86, Sheffield Brookside 61

Findlay 70, Tol. Whitmer 62

Findlay Liberty-Benton 55, Bloomdale Elmwood 38

Fitch 45, Green 36

Frankfort Adena 38, Corning Miller 28

Fredericktown 66, Utica 49

Fremont Ross 53, Sylvania Southview 46

Ft. Jennings 40, Continental 34

Gahanna Lincoln 61, Pickerington North 57

Galion Northmor 64, Mansfield St. Peter's 46

Gates Mills Gilmour 69, Cle. Rhodes 65

Genoa 71, Rossford 33

Gibsonburg 81, Fremont St. Joseph 24

Grafton Midview 58, Oberlin Firelands 53

Granville Christian 52, Delaware Christian 49

Grove City 57, Grove City Cent. Crossing 49

Groveport-Madison 85, Canal Winchester 67

Hamilton Badin 52, Cin. La Salle 31

Hamler Patrick Henry 56, Swanton 36

Hartville Lake Center Christian 72, McDonald 48

Heartland Christian 68, Youngs. Liberty 58

Hilliard Bradley 62, Dublin Coffman 50

Hilliard Darby 49, Marysville 43

Jackson Center 42, Anna 40

Jeromesville Hillsdale 69, Creston Norwayne 66

Johnstown 43, Heath 33

Kalida 60, Holgate 36

Kinsman Badger 68, Windham 51

Kirtland 62, Madison 51

Lancaster Fairfield Union 56, Bloom-Carroll 55

Leesburg Fairfield 56, Hillsboro 43

Lewis Center Olentangy 77, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 51

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 73, Powell Olentangy Liberty 50

Liberty Bible Academy 54, Cincinnati Home School 48

Liberty Christian Academy 46, Cols. Cristo Rey 38

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 61, Cin. Colerain 38

Lima Bath 48, Wapakoneta 46

Lima Central Catholic 71, Convoy Crestview 56

Lima Senior 64, Perrysburg 62

Lima Shawnee 50, Ottawa-Glandorf 47

Logan 55, Ashville Teays Valley 52

Lyndhurst Brush 70, Cle. JFK 45

Mansfield Madison 48, Lexington 45

Maria Stein Marion Local 60, Versailles 40

Massillon Jackson 62, Louisville 58

Massillon Washington 78, Can. Glenoak 72

McComb 83, Vanlue 59

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 55, Dola Hardin Northern 41

Medina 68, Mentor 63

Medina Buckeye 73, Rocky River 69

Medina Christian Academy 65, Youngs. Valley Christian 45

Millbury Lake 64, Maumee 52

Miller City 66, Defiance Ayersville 56

Minster 59, Coldwater 47

Monroeville 59, Greenwich S. Cent. 58

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 81, Cory-Rawson 40

N. Royalton 98, Cle. Adams 57

New Concord John Glenn 80, Vincent Warren 51

New Franklin Manchester 62, Millersburg W. Holmes 47

New London 60, Ashland Mapleton 43

New Matamoras Frontier 54, Hannibal River 35

Newark 76, Lancaster 42

Northwood 82, Lakeside Danbury 64

Norwood 53, Oxford Talawanda 51

Olmsted Falls 56, N. Ridgeville 50

Oregon Clay 68, Bowling Green 38

Orrville 63, Kidron Cent. Christian 45

Painesville Riverside 51, Stow-Munroe Falls 44

Pandora-Gilboa 48, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 38

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 40, N. Olmsted 34

Parma Normandy 67, Bay (OH) 52

Parma Padua 54, Elyria Cath. 50

Pemberville Eastwood 63, Oak Harbor 50

Perry 76, Bard Early College 44

Philo 62, McConnelsville Morgan 50

Portsmouth Clay 70, Portsmouth Sciotoville 23

Portsmouth Notre Dame 40, Crown City S. Gallia 35

Portsmouth W. 46, S. Webster 36

Racine Southern 56, Belpre 49

Reynoldsburg 88, Pickerington Central 73

Sandusky Perkins 69, Norwalk 28

Sandusky St. Mary 53, Elmore Woodmore 40

Sherwood Fairview 76, W. Unity Hilltop 59

Spencerville 62, Delphos Jefferson 48

Spring. Shawnee 54, Lewistown Indian Lake 47

St Marys 52, Elida 50

St. Xavier (OH) 61, Centerville 48

Steubenville 92, Carrollton 68

Strasburg 55, Malvern 52

Strongsville 68, Euclid 55

Sunbury Big Walnut 57, Hayes 44

Sylvania Northview 54, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52

Tiffin Calvert 58, Kansas Lakota 48

Tiffin Columbian 68, Clyde 61

Tol. Cent. Cath. 63, Tol. St. Francis 39

Tol. Maumee Valley 99, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 41

Toledo St John's Jesuit 68, St. Edward (OH) 57

Tontogany Otsego 86, Fostoria 41

Toronto 71, Bridgeport 53

Upper Sandusky 52, Bucyrus 48

Urbana 45, New Carlisle Tecumseh 37

Van Wert 63, Kenton 21

Vermilion 56, Huron 41

W. Chester Lakota W. 37, Mason 35

Warren Howland 59, Poland Seminary 54

Waynesville 47, Day. Oakwood 42

Wellington 71, West Salem Northwestern 40

Wellston 67, Nelsonville-York 56

Westerville Cent. 43, New Albany 41

Westerville N. 84, Dublin Scioto 54

Wheelersburg 56, Minford 43

Williamsburg 66, Cin. Clark Montessori 39

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 66, McDermott Scioto NW 46

Youngs. Boardman 52, Massillon Perry 47

Youngs. Mooney 59, Girard 49

Zanesville 55, Mt. Vernon 46

Zanesville Rosecrans 71, Cols. Wellington 43

Zanesville W. Muskingum 58, Dresden Tri-Valley 48

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division V=

Region 19=

Oak Hill 57, West Union 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

