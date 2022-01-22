Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 67, Akr. East 60
Akr. Coventry 67, Peninsula Woodridge 59
Akr. Manchester 54, Navarre Fairless 41
Amherst Steele 78, N. Ridgeville 59
Antwerp 73, Defiance Ayersville 59
Archbold 40, Liberty Center 33
Batavia Clermont NE 59, Blanchester 51
Belmont Union Local 48, Cambridge 47
Beloit W. Branch 55, Carrollton 54
Berlin Center Western Reserve 68, Atwater Waterloo 54
Berlin Hiland 53, Uhrichsville Claymont 48
Bloom-Carroll 61, Baltimore Liberty Union 29
Bluffton 63, Van Wert Lincolnview 43
Bowling Green 67, Holland Springfield 36
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 63, Wadsworth 37
Byesville Meadowbrook 65, Thornville Sheridan 49
Caldwell 71, Barnesville 65
Campbell Memorial 90, Brookfield 56
Can. South 46, Salem 30
Canal Fulton Northwest 63, Massillon Tuslaw 58
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 76, Fairfield Christian 51
Canfield S. Range 59, Girard 43
Carlisle 59, Middletown Madison Senior 44
Casstown Miami E. 54, Sidney Lehman 49
Castalia Margaretta 47, Huron 45, OT
Cedarville 56, Spring. Cath. Cent. 55
Centerburg 54, Galion Northmor 36
Centerville 68, Miamisburg 36
Chesapeake 71, Ironton 60
Cin. Elder 59, Cin. St. Xavier 38
Cin. Sycamore 63, Cin. Colerain 40
Cin. Wyoming 56, Cin. Deer Park 43
Collins Western Reserve 68, Ashland Crestview 55
Cols. Walnut Ridge 74, Cols. Briggs 64
Cols. Whetstone 52, North Intl 49
Columbia Station Columbia 59, Sullivan Black River 48
Columbiana 71, Lisbon David Anderson 58
Convoy Crestview 58, Delphos Jefferson 47
Cortland Maplewood 59, Kinsman Badger 49
Coshocton 64, Zanesville Maysville 58
Crestline 65, Mansfield St. Peter's 28
Creston Norwayne 80, Dalton 67
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 81, Chardon NDCL 36
Cuyahoga Hts. 57, Kirtland 50
Day. Carroll 50, Cin. McNicholas 43
Day. Chaminade Julienne 53, Cin. Purcell Marian 35
Day. Christian 67, Legacy Christian 64
Defiance 29, Elida 24
Delphos St. John's 50, New Knoxville 29
Delta 35, Bryan 25
Dover 66, Vincent Warren 35
Dresden Tri-Valley 62, Crooksville 26
Dublin Jerome 73, Thomas Worthington 48
E. Liverpool 48, Wintersville Indian Creek 40
Elyria 60, Berea-Midpark 42
Fairfield 75, Mason 50
Fairview 77, Bay Village Bay 70
Fayetteville-Perry 73, Peebles 41
Findlay 77, Tol. St. John's 50
Findlay Liberty-Benton 67, McComb 50
Franklin 72, Day. Oakwood 70
Fredericktown 73, Cardington-Lincoln 38
Ft. Loramie 51, Anna 49
Ft. Recovery 50, St. Henry 37
Gahanna Lincoln 78, Galloway Westland 19
Gates Mills Gilmour 80, Hunting Valley University 65
Gates Mills Hawken 64, Ashtabula Lakeside 57
Geneva 43, Orange 32
Grand River Academy 61, Hickory, Pa. 38
Green 36, N. Can. Hoover 31
Greenwich S. Cent. 42, Plymouth 34
Hamilton Ross 64, Cin. Mt. Healthy 61
Hannibal River 48, Shadyside 41
Hanoverton United 53, Leetonia 22
Harrod Allen E. 63, Leipsic 59
Haviland Wayne Trace 63, Edgerton 30
Heath 57, Johnstown 36
Hilliard Bradley 61, Cols. Upper Arlington 55
Hilliard Darby 47, Marysville 40
Independence 59, Orwell Grand Valley 43
Jackson Center 56, Houston 20
Jefferson Area 61, Cortland Lakeview 60
Kent Roosevelt 77, Barberton 60
LaGrange Keystone 82, Sheffield Brookside 74
Lakeside Danbury 67, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 62, OT
Lancaster Fairfield Union 34, Circleville 32
Latham Western 69, New Boston Glenwood 29
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 49, Hilliard Davidson 25
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 66, W. Chester Lakota W. 52
Lima Perry 62, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 54
Lisbon Beaver 64, Richmond Edison 18
Logan 47, Athens 34
Louisville Aquinas 69, Hartville Lake Center Christian 65
Lowellville 74, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 56
Madison 79, Eastlake North 71
Mansfield Christian 63, Loudonville 44
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 59, Dola Hardin Northern 46
Milford 56, Lebanon 54
Millersburg W. Holmes 58, Mansfield Sr. 54
Millersport 52, Sugar Grove Berne Union 45
Milton-Union 84, Troy Christian 76
Mineral Ridge 47, McDonald 46
Mogadore 66, Rootstown 58
Monroe 61, Eaton 47
Monroeville 67, Ashland Mapleton 51
Mowrystown Whiteoak 82, W. Union 39
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 69, Vanlue 53
Mt. Orab Western Brown 61, Goshen 35
N. Baltimore 48, Cory-Rawson 29
N. Lewisburg Triad 58, Mechanicsburg 49
N. Royalton 62, Macedonia Nordonia 58
New Bremen 55, Rockford Parkway 38
New Concord John Glenn 53, New Lexington 46
New Lebanon Dixie 56, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 51
New Middletown Spring. 64, Sebring McKinley 22
New Philadelphia 64, Marietta 37
New Riegel 54, Sandusky St. Mary 38
Newark Cath. 58, Hebron Lakewood 38
Newton Falls 66, Warren Champion 47
Norwalk St. Paul 37, New London 34
Oak Harbor 60, Milan Edison 37
Oberlin 63, Wellington 52
Oberlin Firelands 69, Lorain Clearview 46
Old Fort 67, Fremont St. Joseph 51
Olmsted Falls 80, Grafton Midview 53
Oregon Stritch 69, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 67, OT
Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Van Wert 60
Ottoville 57, Ft. Jennings 39
Pandora-Gilboa 41, Arlington 36
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 68, Medina Buckeye 65
Pemberville Eastwood 70, Bloomdale Elmwood 35
Pettisville 45, Gorham Fayette 33
Pickerington Cent. 54, Newark 42
Pickerington N. 53, Westerville Cent. 42
Pioneer N. Central 57, Holgate 51
Poland Seminary 54, Hubbard 44
Port Clinton 58, Willard 49
Powell Olentangy Liberty 52, Dublin Coffman 50
Richmond Hts. 76, Painesville Harvey 27
Richwood N. Union 73, St. Paris Graham 35
Rossford 79, Millbury Lake 57
S. Charleston SE 40, London Madison Plains 36
Sandusky Perkins 48, Norwalk 39
Sardinia Eastern Brown 80, Lynchburg-Clay 46
Sherwood Fairview 55, Paulding 46
Sidney 72, Riverside Stebbins 60
Smithville 59, Doylestown Chippewa 41
Spencerville 61, Columbus Grove 37
St. Clairsville 106, Bellaire 92
St. Marys Memorial 57, Lima Shawnee 24
Strasburg-Franklin 48, Lore City Buckeye Trail 28
Streetsboro 46, Norton 41
Struthers 76, Niles McKinley 46
Stryker 34, Montpelier 22
Sugarcreek Garaway 61, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 57
Sunbury Big Walnut 53, Delaware Hayes 40
Swanton 29, Wauseon 23
Tol. Cent. Cath. 51, Tol. St. Francis 27
Tol. Scott 69, Tol. Waite 41
Toronto 55, Sarahsville Shenandoah 47
Uniontown Lake 52, Massillon Jackson 37
Urbana 50, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 48
Vandalia Butler 40, Greenville 24
Versailles 66, Coldwater 55
Vienna Mathews 72, Warren Lordstown 41
Wapakoneta 59, Kenton 41
Warren Harding 62, Austintown Fitch 51
Warren JFK 83, Ravenna SE 73
Washington C.H. 69, Hillsboro 53
Waverly 48, Minford 44
Waynesfield-Goshen 57, Lima Temple Christian 52
Westerville N. 68, Cols. Franklin Hts. 36
Westerville S. 60, Dublin Scioto 25
Wilmington 44, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 37
Wooster 66, Mt. Vernon 62
Wooster Triway 53, Orrville 41
Worthington Christian 62, Cols. Grandview Hts. 40
Youngs. Boardman 63, Youngs. East 35
Youngs. Chaney High School 66, Canfield 50
Youngs. Mooney 53, Warren Howland 52
Youngs. Valley Christian 76, E. Palestine 39
Zanesville W. Muskingum 52, Philo 50
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 33, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Marion Elgin vs. Morral Ridgedale, ppd.
