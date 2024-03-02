Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Findlay 71, Tol. Waite 21

Sandusky 59, Lima 57

Sylvania Northview 57, Tol. St. Francis 53

Sylvania Southview 54, Norwalk 38

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 42, Wapakoneta 40

Region 3=

Ashville Teays Valley 54, Marion Harding 49

Cols. Walnut Ridge 60, Cols. Northland 52

Columbus South 57, Cols. DeSales 40

Delaware Hayes 71, Hilliard Darby 44

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 73, Pickerington Cent. 70

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 71, Cols. Independence 26

New Albany 61, Mt. Vernon 40

Newark 50, Dublin Jerome 23

Pickerington N. 54, Dublin Coffman 53

Westerville S. 65, Marysville 59

Region 4=

Cin. Elder 58, W. Chester Lakota W. 42

Cin. Moeller 59, Morrow Little Miami 43

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Buchtel 58, Creston Norwayne 56

Akr. Coventry 42, Norton 38

Alliance 61, Parma Hts. Holy Name 51

Ashtabula Edgewood 77, Gates Mills Gilmour 57

Beloit W. Branch 62, Cle. E. Tech 49

Canfield 97, Conneaut 29

Cle. VASJ 71, Youngs. Chaney High School 67

Poland Seminary 59, Can. South 49

Richfield Revere 61, Gates Mills Hawken 57

Streetsboro 55, Alliance Marlington 47

Warrensville Hts. 40, Peninsula Woodridge 25

Youngs. Ursuline 74, Cle. Lincoln W. 13

Region 6=

Elida 61, Defiance 42

Lexington 81, Galion 63

Lima Shawnee 69, Celina 35

Mansfield 57, Bellevue 48

Napoleon 54, Fostoria 44

Rocky River 65, Sheffield Brookside 62

Rocky River Lutheran W. 73, E. Cle. Shaw 34

Shelby 76, Vermilion 40

St Marys 59, Kenton 47

Tol. Cent. Cath. 77, Bowling Green 49

Tol. Rogers 51, Clyde 47

Warren Howland 72, Madison 43

Wauseon 64, Bryan 34

Willard 52, Sandusky Perkins 44

Region 8=

Cin. Wyoming 63, Cin. Woodward 43

Kettering Alter 47, Day. Carroll 40

Division III=

Region 9=

Ashland Mapleton 54, Youngs. Valley Christian 50

Can. Cent. Cath. 63, Youngs. Liberty 41

Canfield S. Range 74, Garrettsville Garfield 46

Chagrin Falls 50, Rittman 49

Cols. Wellington 43, Cols. Independence 39

Cuyahoga Hts. 76, West Salem Northwestern 55

Fairview 68, Lorain Clearview 61

Kirtland 69, Newton Falls 62, OT

LaGrange Keystone 55, Leavittsburg LaBrae 54

Mentor Lake Cath. 61, Campbell Memorial 41

Ravenna SE 58, Columbiana Crestview 49

Smithville 42, Mantua Crestwood 39

Youngs. Mooney 66, Brookfield 23

Region 10=

Archbold 68, Tontogany Otsego 47

Ashland Crestview 84, Bucyrus 43

Castalia Margaretta 74, Oregon Stritch 39

Findlay Liberty-Benton 55, Coldwater 49, 2OT

Genoa 34, Oak Harbor 30, OT

Grove City Christian 55, Cols. KIPP 53

Haviland Wayne Trace 50, Columbus Grove 39

Liberty Center 68, Pemberville Eastwood 64

Millbury Lake 72, Bucyrus Wynford 69, OT

Ottawa-Glandorf 77, Van Buren 40

Paulding 56, Metamora Evergreen 36

Spencerville 59, Harrod Allen E. 44

Region 11=

Barnesville 51, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 42

Belmont Union Local 52, Sugarcreek Garaway 49

Canal Winchester Harvest 102, Cols. Cristo Rey 43

Cols. Africentric 76, Richwood N. Union 43

Cols. Horizon 74, Centerburg 57

Heath 34, Milford Center Fairbanks 26

Malvern 67, Richmond Edison 29

Martins Ferry 62, Coshocton 61

Division IV=

Region 13=

Attica Seneca E. 74, Greenwich S. Cent. 33

Berlin Center Western Reserve 40, McDonald 36

Bristol 83, Middlefield Cardinal 31

Cornerstone Christian 68, Vienna Mathews 65

Dalton 71, E. Can. 50

Elyria Open Door 56, Lowellville 45

Heartland Christian 72, Kinsman Badger 65

Jeromesville Hillsdale 70, Orwell Grand Valley 54

Lucas 49, Monroeville 39

Mansfield Christian 69, Norwalk St Paul 50

Mogadore 72, Andrews Osborne Academy 24

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 52, Plymouth 30

Warren JFK 79, Cortland Maplewood 33

Region 14=

Antwerp 58, Holgate 31

Arlington 55, Sycamore Mohawk 40

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 44, Arcadia 29

Delphos St John's 64, Van Wert Lincolnview 38

Lima Cent. Cath. 55, New Knoxville 39

Maria Stein Marion Local 55, Minster 45

Miller City 48, Convoy Crestview 43

New Bremen 64, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 45

Ottoville 49, Rockford Parkway 36

Pandora-Gilboa 58, Delphos Jefferson 37

St Henry 72, Lima Perry 58

Tiffin Calvert 34, Gibsonburg 31

Tol. Christian 54, Gorham Fayette 27

Tol. Maumee Valley 57, Pioneer N. Central 47

Region 15=

Berlin Hiland 37, Strasburg 26

Shadyside 48, Hannibal River 38

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 67, Bridgeport 16

Zanesville Rosecrans 67, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 57

Region 16=

Russia 63, Newton Local 16

Troy Christian 68, Cedarville 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

