Friday's Scores

PREP BASEBALL=

OHSAA State Semifinal=

Division II=

Amherst Steele 3, New Albany 2

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 1, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 0

Division III=

Hunting Valley University 4, Wapakoneta 0

Newark Licking Valley 2, Hamilton Badin 1

Division IV=

Mentor Lake Cath. 5, Chillicothe Unioto 3

Division V=

Apple Creek Waynedale 2, Coldwater 1

___

Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

