Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 2=
Dublin Coffman 24, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 7
Region 3=
Cols. Upper Arlington 12, Gahanna Lincoln 7
Region 4=
W. Chester Lakota W. 19, Cin. Princeton 7
Division II=
Region 5=
Akr. Hoban 21, Painesville Riverside 0
Region 6=
Medina Highland 31, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 10
Region 7=
Green 10, Canal Winchester 0
Division III=
Region 10=
Tiffin Columbian 35, Medina Buckeye 0
Division IV=
Region 14=
Cle. Glenville 50, Shelby 14
Region 16=
Kettering Alter 21, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 3
Division V=
Region 17=
Perry 42, Garrettsville Garfield 14
Region 18=
Coldwater 42, Milan Edison 7
Liberty Center 45, Oak Harbor 14
Region 19=
Wheelersburg 26, Barnesville 13
Division VI=
Region 21=
Kirtland 53, Cuyahoga Hts. 19
Mogadore 21, Mineral Ridge 7
Region 22=
Bluffton 34, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0
Region 23=
Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Galion Northmor 7
W. Jefferson 49, Beverly Ft. Frye 30
Region 24=
Versailles 55, Cin. Country Day 13
Division VII=
Region 25=
Dalton 48, Norwalk St. Paul 28
Region 26=
McComb 45, Lima Cent. Cath. 13
Region 27=
Caldwell 20, Waterford 13
Region 28=
Ansonia 20, St. Henry 13
Maria Stein Marion Local 28, Minster 7
