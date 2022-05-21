Friday's Scores

|OHSAA Softball Championships
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 15, Sylvania Northview 0
Marysville 8, Lewis Center Olentangy 6
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 19, Westerville Central 6
Lexington 6, Bellville Clear Fork 5, 11 innings
Greenville 4, Cleves Taylor 3, 8 innings
Spring. Kenton Ridge 5, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 3
Spring. Shawnee 16, Eaton 6
Cardinton-Lincoln 5, Centerburg 1
Defiance Tinora 2, Tontogany Otsego 1
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 6, Tiffin Calvert 3
Haviland Wayne Trace 6, N. Baltimore 3
Van Wert Lincolnview 10, Fort Recovery 5
W. Unity Hilltop 5, Antwerp 0
Mechanicsburg 10, Ft. Loramie 7
