Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA State Semifinal=
Division I=
Lakewood St. Edward 16, Cols. Upper Arlington 10
Springfield 22, Cin. Moeller 21
Division II=
Akr. Hoban 31, Avon 24
Cin. Winton Woods 20, Green 7
Division III=
Chardon 41, Millersburg W. Holmes 7
Hamilton Badin 14, Granville 0
Division IV=
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 24, Bloom-Carroll 21
Youngs. Ursuline 34, Port Clinton 17
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
