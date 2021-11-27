dayton-daily-news logo
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA State Semifinal=

Division I=

Lakewood St. Edward 16, Cols. Upper Arlington 10

Springfield 22, Cin. Moeller 21

Division II=

Akr. Hoban 31, Avon 24

Cin. Winton Woods 20, Green 7

Division III=

Chardon 41, Millersburg W. Holmes 7

Hamilton Badin 14, Granville 0

Division IV=

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 24, Bloom-Carroll 21

Youngs. Ursuline 34, Port Clinton 17

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

