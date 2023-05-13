Friday's Scores

Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division II
Region 6
Bellevue 5, Lexington 4
Clyde 2, Shelby 0
Maumee 10, Wauseon 0
Tol. Cent. Cath. 11, Fostoria 1
Division III
Region 10
Bellville Clear Fork 12, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 5
Coldwater 10, Bluffton 0
Haviland Wayne Trace 12, Delphos Jefferson 2
Huron 10, Bucyrus 0
Oak Harbor 8, Northwood 0
Sherwood Fairview 11, Spencerville 0
Van Buren 12, Paulding 3
Division IV
Region 15
Bowerston Conotton Valley 5, Shadyside 2
Caldwell 4, Newcomerstown 0
Strasburg-Franklin 12, New Matamoras-Frontier 0
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 7, Sarahsville Shenandoah 2
