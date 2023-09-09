Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 26, Gibsonburg 7

Bay Village Bay 34, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 0

Bishop Fenwick 34, Cin. Aiken 0

Castalia Margaretta 60, Fremont St. Joseph 0

Cle. Hay 48, Cle. John Marshall 44

Columbus Grove 40, Spencerville 0

Hamler Patrick Henry 38, Metamora Evergreen 0

Hunting Valley University 39, Richmond Hts. 6

Lorain Clearview 26, LaGrange Keystone 0

Philo 46, Warsaw River View 6

Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, Richwood N. Union 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sandusky Perkins vs. Warren JFK, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

