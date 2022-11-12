Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division II=
Region 6=
Regional Semifinal=
Tol. Cent. Cath. 42, Medina Highland 6
Division V=
Region 18=
Regional Semifinal=
Bloomdale Elmwood 28, Pemberville Eastwood 7
Liberty Center 34, Coldwater 0
Region 20=
Regional Semifinal=
Milton-Union 38, Brookville 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
