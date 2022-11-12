dayton-daily-news logo
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division II=

Region 6=

Regional Semifinal=

Tol. Cent. Cath. 42, Medina Highland 6

Division V=

Region 18=

Regional Semifinal=

Bloomdale Elmwood 28, Pemberville Eastwood 7

Liberty Center 34, Coldwater 0

Region 20=

Regional Semifinal=

Milton-Union 38, Brookville 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

