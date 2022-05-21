dayton-daily-news logo
X

Friday's Scores

news
By by The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Boy's Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division II
Region 8

Spring. Kenton Ridge 6, Bellefontaine 5

Division III
Region 10

Coldwater 6, Kenton 0

Division IV
Region 15

Leesburg Fairfield 11, Ironton St. Joseph 1

Mowrystown Whiteoak 7, Chillicothe Huntington 6

In Other News
1
A New Carlisle senior housing community celebrates $13.3 million in...
2
Click it or Ticket: Law enforcement to ramp up safety belt checks next...
3
Mercy Health celebrates 2022 Project SEARCH graduates
4
Ex-P&G employee indicted after threats caused offices to close for...
5
2 students, driver taken to the hospital after Little Miami school bus...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top