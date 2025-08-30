Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada 42, Waynesfield-Goshen 19
Albany Alexander 47, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0
Anna 34, Ft. Loramie 26
Arlington 35, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0
Ashland 42, Marion Harding High School 7
Ashtabula Edgewood 47, Ramsey, N.J. 21
Ashville Teays Valley 14, Bloom-Carroll 0
Athens 48, Bainbridge Paint Valley 0
Aurora 47, Rocky River Lutheran W. 0
Barnesville 51, Byesville Meadowbrook 21
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 14, Marion Pleasant 7
Batavia 34, Reading 21
Bay (OH) 27, Hunting Valley University 0
Beaver Eastern 40, Chillicothe Huntington 35
Beaver Local 26, Brooke, W.Va. 0
Bellaire 44, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 27
Bellbrook 34, Bellefontaine 0
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 24, W. Liberty-Salem 0
Bellevue 42, Wauseon 14
Bellville Clear Fork 39, Zanesville 0
Beloit W. Branch 21, New Philadelphia 13
Belpre 34, Stewart Federal Hocking 6
Beverly Ft. Frye 36, Zanesville W. Muskingum 7
Bishop Fenwick 21, Monroe 7
Bishop Ready 30, Pataskala Licking Hts. 0
Blanchester 56, Cin. Country Day 49
Bluffton 48, Pandora-Gilboa 14
Boyd Co., Ky. 41, Ironton Rock Hill 21
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 14, Tallmadge 7
Bridgeport 22, Sarahsville Shenandoah 20
Brookville 49, Spring. Shawnee 7
Bryan 32, Bowling Green 14
Bucyrus 42, N. Lewisburg Triad 21
Bucyrus Wynford 28, Howard E. Knox 12
Camden Preble Shawnee 34, Ansonia 8
Campbell Memorial 14, Ashtabula St John 6
Canal Winchester 23, Hilliard Davidson 21
Canfield 35, Cols. Walnut Ridge 20
Canfield S. Range 48, Salem 21
Carlisle 25, Casstown Miami E. 18
Carrollton 16, Richmond Edison 14
Castalia Margaretta 21, Collins Western Reserve 0
Cedarville 40, Lees Creek E. Clinton 0
Chagrin Falls 22, Orange 19
Chardon 26, Cle. Hts. 24
Chardon NDCL 38, Chesterland W. Geauga 12
Chillicothe Unioto 48, McArthur Vinton County 8
Chillicothe Zane Trace 49, Waverly 13
Cin. Anderson 49, Cin. West Clermont 7
Cin. College Prep. 34, Cols. Eastmoor 28
Cin. Deer Park 40, Cin. Shroder 20
Cin. Elder 28, Covington Catholic, Ky. 20
Cin. Hughes 42, Cin. Mt Healthy 20
Cin. La Salle 31, Clayton Northmont 7
Cin. Mariemont 36, Norwood 0
Cin. Princeton 32, Cin. Colerain 2
Cin. Taft 33, Kettering Alter 27, OT
Cin. Turpin 26, Morrow Little Miami 22
Cin. Withrow 36, Day. Chaminade Julienne 7
Circleville 35, Washington C.H. 27
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 14, Coldwater 7
Cle. Adams 54, Beachwood 0
Cle. Benedictine 7, Parma Padua 0
Cle. Glenville 13, Powell Olentangy Liberty 7
Cle. Rhodes 34, Lakewood 12
Cols. Africentric 48, Minster 20
Cols. Briggs 32, Cols. Mifflin 8
Cols. Centennial 21, Columbus South 6
Cols. DeSales 34, Cols. Northland 0
Cols. Franklin Hts. 23, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 34, Cols. St. Charles 27
Cols. Independence 26, Cols. Beechcroft 16
Cols. Upper Arlington 16, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 10
Conneaut 16, Independence 13
Copley 49, Akr. Firestone 19
Coshocton 29, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 23
Crooksville 30, Lore City Buckeye Trail 6
Crown City S. Gallia 45, Bidwell River Valley 8
Cuyahoga Falls 33, Akr. North 12
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42, Can. South 14
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 30, Springfield 6
Dawson-Bryant 37, Frankfort Adena 7
Day. Christian 28, Bethel-Tate 25
Day. Oakwood 43, Tipp City Bethel 12
Defiance 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 20
Delaware Buckeye Valley 29, Heath 3
Delphos Jefferson 26, Rockford Parkway 14
Detroit Cass Tech, Mich. 28, Tol. Cent. Cath. 27
Detroit King, Mich. 32, Tol. Whitmer 7
Dublin Coffman 10, Miamisburg 6
Dublin Jerome 45, Reynoldsburg 0
Dublin Scioto 41, Lancaster 40
E. Central, Ind. 21, Harrison 20
E. Palestine 57, Windham 14
Eastlake North 47, Painesville Harvey 22
Eaton 31, Richmond, Ind. 7
Elmore Woodmore 48, Montpelier 6
Euclid 28, Berea-Midpark 26
Fairborn 28, Sidney 0
Fairfield Christian 27, Oak Hill 14
Fairport Harbor Harding 49, Lisbon David Anderson 6
Findlay Liberty-Benton 41, Columbus Grove 3
Fitch 41, Massillon Jackson 3
Fredericktown 34, Johnstown Northridge 14
Fremont Ross 48, Sandusky 14
Ft. Recovery 23, Harrod Allen E. 16
Ft. Wayne Dwenger, Ind. 31, Tol. St. Francis 15
Galion 41, Carey 14
Galion Northmor 27, Attica Seneca E. 21
Gates Mills Gilmour 28, Parma Hts. Holy Name 12
Gates Mills Hawken 44, Burton Berkshire 0
Geneva 56, Warren Howland 21
Genoa 56, Tol. Bowsher 7
Germantown Valley View 20, Franklin 7
Gibsonburg 49, Tol. Rogers 13
Girard 63, Ashtabula Lakeside 18
Glouster Trimble 36, Sugar Grove Berne Union 0
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 30, Steubenville 0
Grafton Midview 27, N. Olmsted 20
Granville 30, Dresden Tri-Valley 21
Greenville 30, W. Carrollton 0
Grove City 45, Galloway Westland 41
Grove City Christian 26, London Madison-Plains 20
Hannibal River 21, Rayland Buckeye 12
Hayes 18, Cols. Marion-Franklin 15
Hilliard Darby 21, Hilliard Bradley 7
Hillsboro 41, Goshen 25
Holland Springfield 44, Sylvania Northview 10
Hubbard 28, Wilmington, Pa. 21
Jackson 56, Gallipolis Gallia 3
Jefferson Area 51, Atwater Waterloo 7
Jeromesville Hillsdale 31, Lucas 0
John Marshall, W.Va. 23, Marietta 21
Johnstown 42, Centerburg 14
Kansas Lakota 39, Arcadia 6
Kings Mills Kings 16, Cin. Winton Woods 14
Kirtland 42, Ashland Crestview 7
Lebanon 28, Loveland 25, OT
Leipsic 34, Van Buren 28
Lewis Center Olentangy 28, Perrysburg 20
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 42, Westerville N. 0
Lewistown Indian Lake 31, Milford Center Fairbanks 8
Liberty Center 48, Pemberville Eastwood 14
Lima Shawnee 37, Kenton 6
Lodi Cloverleaf 22, LaGrange Keystone 6
London 53, Chillicothe 14
Lorain 41, Elyria 14
Loudonville 48, Richmond Hts. 16
Louisville 30, Alliance 13
Madison 48, Willoughby S. 29
Maple Hts. 28, Dover 22
Maria Stein Marion Local 63, Convoy Crestview 0
Marion Elgin 36, Morral Ridgedale 7
Martins Ferry 35, Malvern 6
Marysville 37, Cols. KIPP 6
Massillon Perry 36, STVM 0
Massillon Tuslaw 38, Doylestown Chippewa 7
Mayfield 28, Elyria Cath. 13
McConnelsville Morgan 28, Vincent Warren 13
McDermott Scioto NW 46, Greenfield McClain 24
Medina Buckeye 21, Amherst Steele 13
Medina Highland 32, Hudson 0
Mentor 42, Erie McDowell, Pa. 12
Mentor Lake Cath. 21, Avon Lake 14
Middletown 19, Fairfield 0
Milan Edison 35, Norwalk St Paul 10
Milford (OH) 37, Cin. Walnut Hills 0
Millersburg W. Holmes 28, Orrville 20
Minerva 23, Mantua Crestwood 8
Minford 21, Chesapeake 14
Mogadore 22, Can. Cent. Cath. 7
Mt Gilead 7, Upper Sandusky 6
Mt. Vernon 24, Newark 7
N. Baltimore 48, Dola Hardin Northern 8
N. Can. Hoover 42, Medina 17
N. Ridgeville 37, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 12
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 28, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14
N. Royalton 43, Wooster 13
Napoleon 21, Maumee 14
Navarre Fairless 35, Apple Creek Waynedale 0
Nelsonville-York 46, Logan 7
New Bremen 49, Covington 0
New Franklin Manchester 48, Magnolia Sandy Valley 13
New Lexington 37, Philo 20
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 34, Greenwich S. Cent. 7
Newark Licking Valley 28, Amanda-Clearcreek 14
Newcomerstown 28, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 21
Northwood 56, Millbury Lake 42
Norton 40, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 20
Oak Harbor 45, Tol. Woodward 14
Olmsted Falls 29, Brunswick 15
Ontario 37, Norwalk 6
Oregon Clay 14, Sylvania Southview 0
Orwell Grand Valley 25, Ravenna SE 14
Painesville Riverside 16, Green 15
Parma Normandy 18, Ravenna 14
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 42, Thornville Sheridan 14
Peninsula Woodridge 28, Sheffield Brookside 0
Perry 35, Chagrin Falls Kenston 30
Pickerington Cent. 38, Huber Hts. Wayne 28
Pickerington N. 20, Cle. St Ignatius 7
Piketon 50, Wellston 8
Plain City Jonathan Alder 14, Gahanna Cols. Academy 12
Poland Seminary 42, Youngs. East 6
Port Clinton 53, Fostoria 7
Portsmouth Notre Dame 23, Southeastern 15
Proctorville Fairland 40, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 15
Richwood N. Union 44, Baltimore Liberty Union 14
Rocky River 55, Cle. John Marshall 6
Rossford 33, Tol. Waite 7
Sandusky Perkins 55, Tol. Scott 6
Shadyside 36, Salineville Southern 22
Shelby 37, Lexington 13
Sherwood Fairview 36, Delta 32
Simon Kenton, Ky. 43, Mt. Orab Western Brown 24
Smithville 27, Uhrichsville Claymont 12
South Point 36, Racine Southern 0
Spencerville 25, Haviland Wayne Trace 21
Spring. Kenton Ridge 34, Day. Northridge 0
Spring. NE 36, DeGraff Riverside 8
Spring. NW 42, Spring. Greenon 7
St Bernard-Elmwood Place 32, Cin. Finneytown 0
St Clairsville 49, Brownsville, Pa. 13
St. Augustine, N.J. 24, Can. McKinley 14
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 42, Cin. Western Hills 0
St. Henry (OH) 27, Archbold 19
St. Paris Graham 35, Milton-Union 7
St. Xavier (OH) 20, Centerville 7
Streetsboro 42, Kent Roosevelt 7
Strongsville 28, Solon 7
Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Huntington Expression, W.Va. 0
Sunbury Big Walnut 48, Day. Dunbar 0
Sycamore Mohawk 37, Cardington-Lincoln 8
Tiffin Calvert 35, Monroeville 15
Tiffin Columbian 45, Mansfield 12
Tipp City Tippecanoe 40, Piqua 7
Tol. Start 30, Clyde 13
Tontogany Otsego 29, Defiance Tinora 27
Toronto 34, Lowellville 6
Trotwood-Madison 22, Kettering Fairmont 21
Troy 24, Xenia 14
Union City Mississinawa Valley 34, New Lebanon Dixie 3
Uniontown Lake 48, Youngs. Boardman 20
Utica 27, Danville 8
Van Wert 19, Elida 14
Vandalia Butler 27, Riverside Stebbins 21
Vermilion 42, Oberlin Firelands 12
Versailles 35, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 21
W. Chester Lakota W. 35, Mason 13
W. Jefferson 55, Newark Cath. 13
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 56, Warsaw River View 0
Wadsworth 35, New Albany 7
Wapakoneta 24, Celina 7
Warren Champion 50, Middlefield Cardinal 0
Waterford 21, Caldwell 6
Waynesville 21, Jamestown Greeneview 0
Wellington 28, Ashland Mapleton 12
Westerville S. 24, Westerville Cent. 0
Westlake 35, Lorain Clearview 14
Wheelersburg 10, Cin. McNicholas 7
Whitehall-Yearling 14, East 6
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 28, Toledo St John's Jesuit 24
Wickliffe 24, E. Cle. Shaw 22
Williamsport Westfall 35, Circleville Logan Elm 28
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56, Pomeroy Meigs 42
Wintersville Indian Creek 37, E. Liverpool 19
Woodford Co., Ky. 31, Canal Winchester Harvest 18
Wooster Triway 36, Creston Norwayne 14
Youngs. Ursuline 34, Bishop Hartley 7
Zanesville Maysville 41, Hebron Lakewood 7
Zanesville Rosecrans 36, New London 18
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/