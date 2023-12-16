Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Springfield 43, Ravenna 33

Ashtabula Edgewood 56, Perry 50, 2OT

Aurora 57, Barberton 19

Bellevue 58, Tiffin Columbian 26

Belmont Union Local 51, Cambridge 14

Bloom-Carroll 55, Circleville Logan Elm 29

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 46, Twinsburg 37

Carey 49, Bucyrus Wynford 42

Castalia Margaretta 62, Vermilion 12

Circleville 44, Ashville Teays Valley 39

Cols. Africentric 73, South 23

Cols. Centennial 74, Cols. Whetstone 22

Cols. Grandview Hts. 50, Whitehall-Yearling 46

Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 65, Seton 41

Cuyahoga Hts. 51, Fairview 36

Delaware Buckeye Valley 55, Bishop Ready 21

Elmore Woodmore 42, Tiffin Calvert 41

Gorham Fayette 40, Pioneer N. Central 24

Granville 64, Heath 32

Hilliard Darby 68, Grove City Cent. Crossing 42

Holland Springfield 38, Bowling Green 22

Hudson 59, N. Royalton 49

Independence 48, Beachwood 11

Johnstown Northridge 30, Zanesville 22

Kansas Lakota 52, New Riegel 39

Lakeside Danbury 64, Sandusky St. Mary 24

Lancaster 51, New Albany 35

Lisbon Beaver 57, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 52

Madison 63, Jefferson Area 33

Mantua Crestwood 39, Kirtland 38

Medina Highland 63, Cuyahoga Falls 28

Metamora Evergreen 47, Pettisville 34

Milan Edison 46, Huron 42

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 49, Bucyrus 31

Napoleon 40, Sylvania Southview 18

Newark Cath. 33, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 25

Norwalk 56, Clyde 50

Old Fort 35, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 28

Painesville Harvey 43, Ashtabula Lakeside 41

Port Clinton 67, Willard 41

Rocky River Lutheran W. 67, Brooklyn 37

Sandusky 56, Sandusky Perkins 51

Solon 60, Wadsworth 43

Sunbury Big Walnut 36, Westerville S. 33

Sylvania Northview 56, Findlay 49

W. Unity Hilltop 40, Edon 25

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 54, Tol. Whitmer 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

