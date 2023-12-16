Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Springfield 43, Ravenna 33
Ashtabula Edgewood 56, Perry 50, 2OT
Aurora 57, Barberton 19
Bellevue 58, Tiffin Columbian 26
Belmont Union Local 51, Cambridge 14
Bloom-Carroll 55, Circleville Logan Elm 29
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 46, Twinsburg 37
Carey 49, Bucyrus Wynford 42
Castalia Margaretta 62, Vermilion 12
Circleville 44, Ashville Teays Valley 39
Cols. Africentric 73, South 23
Cols. Centennial 74, Cols. Whetstone 22
Cols. Grandview Hts. 50, Whitehall-Yearling 46
Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 65, Seton 41
Cuyahoga Hts. 51, Fairview 36
Delaware Buckeye Valley 55, Bishop Ready 21
Elmore Woodmore 42, Tiffin Calvert 41
Gorham Fayette 40, Pioneer N. Central 24
Granville 64, Heath 32
Hilliard Darby 68, Grove City Cent. Crossing 42
Holland Springfield 38, Bowling Green 22
Hudson 59, N. Royalton 49
Independence 48, Beachwood 11
Johnstown Northridge 30, Zanesville 22
Kansas Lakota 52, New Riegel 39
Lakeside Danbury 64, Sandusky St. Mary 24
Lancaster 51, New Albany 35
Lisbon Beaver 57, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 52
Madison 63, Jefferson Area 33
Mantua Crestwood 39, Kirtland 38
Medina Highland 63, Cuyahoga Falls 28
Metamora Evergreen 47, Pettisville 34
Milan Edison 46, Huron 42
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 49, Bucyrus 31
Napoleon 40, Sylvania Southview 18
Newark Cath. 33, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 25
Norwalk 56, Clyde 50
Old Fort 35, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 28
Painesville Harvey 43, Ashtabula Lakeside 41
Port Clinton 67, Willard 41
Rocky River Lutheran W. 67, Brooklyn 37
Sandusky 56, Sandusky Perkins 51
Solon 60, Wadsworth 43
Sunbury Big Walnut 36, Westerville S. 33
Sylvania Northview 56, Findlay 49
W. Unity Hilltop 40, Edon 25
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 54, Tol. Whitmer 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/