Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Final=

Division II=

Region 5=

Olmsted Falls 63, Green 48

Region 6=

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48, Hudson 32

Division IV=

Region 15=

Lancaster Fairfield Union 56, Carrollton 35

Division V=

Region 17=

Creston Norwayne 29, Can. South 22

