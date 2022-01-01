Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 26 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland 66, Cin. Elder 52

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 66, Mansfield Temple Christian 19

Can. McKinley 62, Massillon 49

Green 58, Akr. Hoban 42

Maria Stein Marion Local 47, Botkins 46

Versailles 47, St. Marys Memorial 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gahanna Lincoln vs. Cols. Walnut Ridge, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
How the UC Bearcats football team got to this historic game in the...
2
Esther’s Law allows family monitoring of nursing home patients...
3
Wittenberg to start spring semester with remote learning due to rise in
4
Cincinnati mayor declares state of emergency due to low firefighter...
5
GameWorks at Newport on the Levee has permanently closed
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top