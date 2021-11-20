Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany Alexander 43, Circleville 37
Attica Seneca E. 57, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 24
Bellaire 55, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 54
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 48, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 23
Bellevue 90, Milan Edison 0
Bidwell River Valley 40, Gallipolis Gallia 32
Botkins 45, Coldwater 43
Campbell Memorial 51, Sebring McKinley 50
Canal Winchester 51, Thomas Worthington 40
Carey 41, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 34
Convoy Crestview 47, Ottoville 42
Cortland Lakeview 41, Youngs. East 40, OT
Defiance Tinora 55, Miller City 48
Fremont Ross 54, Clyde 20
Ft. Loramie 50, Casstown Miami E. 24
Jefferson Area 46, Andover Pymatuning Valley 37
Lebanon 59, Hamilton 37
Leetonia 50, Heartland Christian 40
Leipsic 66, Pandora-Gilboa 38
Liberty Center 36, Paulding 33
Lisbon Beaver 45, Columbiana Crestview 43
Lodi Cloverleaf 57, Sullivan Black River 23
Martins Ferry 62, Shadyside 56
Middlefield Cardinal 49, Windham 18
Millbury Lake 68, Metamora Evergreen 54
Minster 35, Wapakoneta 29
Montpelier 54, W. Unity Hilltop 49
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 58, New Richmond 45
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 48, Galion Northmor 39
Napoleon 49, Hamler Patrick Henry 17
New Lexington 64, Elyria Cath. 52
New Riegel 63, Sycamore Mohawk 40
Orange 31, Richmond Hts. 26
Perry 65, Madison 27
Plain City Jonathan Alder 51, Dublin Jerome 42
Russia 66, Sidney 56
S. Adams, Ind. 56, Rockford Parkway 40
Shekinah Christian 45, Gilead Christian 22
St. Marys Memorial 75, Sherwood Fairview 52
Stryker 47, Pettisville 28
Swanton 45, Delta 36
Tiffin Columbian 39, Bowling Green 37
Van Buren 43, Upper Sandusky 42
Wadsworth 42, Uniontown Lake 28
Wellston 41, Latham Western 27
Williamsburg 51, Batavia 43
Worthington Christian 47, Zanesville W. Muskingum 18
Kewpee Tip Off Classic=
Lima Bath 54, Lima Sr. 24
Maria Stein Marion Local 43, Bryan 33
McDonalds Holiday Tournament=
Bluffton 52, Cory-Rawson 25
Harrod Allen E. 63, Arlington 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/