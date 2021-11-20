dayton-daily-news logo
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany Alexander 43, Circleville 37

Attica Seneca E. 57, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 24

Bellaire 55, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 54

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 48, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 23

Bellevue 90, Milan Edison 0

Bidwell River Valley 40, Gallipolis Gallia 32

Botkins 45, Coldwater 43

Campbell Memorial 51, Sebring McKinley 50

Canal Winchester 51, Thomas Worthington 40

Carey 41, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 34

Convoy Crestview 47, Ottoville 42

Cortland Lakeview 41, Youngs. East 40, OT

Defiance Tinora 55, Miller City 48

Fremont Ross 54, Clyde 20

Ft. Loramie 50, Casstown Miami E. 24

Jefferson Area 46, Andover Pymatuning Valley 37

Lebanon 59, Hamilton 37

Leetonia 50, Heartland Christian 40

Leipsic 66, Pandora-Gilboa 38

Liberty Center 36, Paulding 33

Lisbon Beaver 45, Columbiana Crestview 43

Lodi Cloverleaf 57, Sullivan Black River 23

Martins Ferry 62, Shadyside 56

Middlefield Cardinal 49, Windham 18

Millbury Lake 68, Metamora Evergreen 54

Minster 35, Wapakoneta 29

Montpelier 54, W. Unity Hilltop 49

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 58, New Richmond 45

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 48, Galion Northmor 39

Napoleon 49, Hamler Patrick Henry 17

New Lexington 64, Elyria Cath. 52

New Riegel 63, Sycamore Mohawk 40

Orange 31, Richmond Hts. 26

Perry 65, Madison 27

Plain City Jonathan Alder 51, Dublin Jerome 42

Russia 66, Sidney 56

S. Adams, Ind. 56, Rockford Parkway 40

Shekinah Christian 45, Gilead Christian 22

St. Marys Memorial 75, Sherwood Fairview 52

Stryker 47, Pettisville 28

Swanton 45, Delta 36

Tiffin Columbian 39, Bowling Green 37

Van Buren 43, Upper Sandusky 42

Wadsworth 42, Uniontown Lake 28

Wellston 41, Latham Western 27

Williamsburg 51, Batavia 43

Worthington Christian 47, Zanesville W. Muskingum 18

Kewpee Tip Off Classic=

Lima Bath 54, Lima Sr. 24

Maria Stein Marion Local 43, Bryan 33

McDonalds Holiday Tournament=

Bluffton 52, Cory-Rawson 25

Harrod Allen E. 63, Arlington 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

